Nigerian music star Burna Boy is now considered a big fry as African show organisers, especially, may no longer be able to afford him

This comes as a report revealed Burna Boy’s performance fee is worth N221m ($500,000), as well as a jet that organisers would book for him

The report has sparked reactions from Nigerians, as many expressed surprise at what they considered an exorbitant price

Nigerian Grammy Award winner Burna Boy since going international and selling out concerts in the UK and US, among others, seems to be unaffordable now for African show organisers.

This comes as Nation Africa revealed organisers who want Burna Boy will have to pay a performance fee of N221m ($500,000).

Burna Boy's performance fee reported as N221m. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Aside from this, the organiser would have to book Burna Boy a private jet which would be vetted by his management team prior to booking.

Other demands organisers have to meet to get Burna Boy to perform

According to the report, for accommodation, Burna Boy stays at a four- or five-star hotel, which should have reserved a smoking executive suite, among others.

The report added that Burna Boy travels separately from his band, as show organisers would have to book 14 flight tickets in consultation with the singer’s management.

Netizens react to Burna Boy’s performance fee

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

creamypie:

"Na gold dey come out from his mouth when performing?make them Go siddon. Na how much to hire whizkid? Abeg make I hear word."

revolution2022:

"How much is drake,50cent wiz Khalifa and other A list American artistes paid?This guy is exaggerating his fee.Na 2k dolls."

blaquebelle:

"An African giant should be giant. He sabi. Unlike one yeye country claiming African giant grin."

efficator:

"Lol! They will just put up figures the way they like Maybe the performance will take people to heaven."

Burna Boy bags double MOBO Awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy was one of the biggest winners at the recently concluded 2022 MOBO Awards, which took place at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London, on Wednesday, November 30.

Burna Boy won the Best African Music Act beating the likes of Asake, Tems, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, among others who were nominated in the category.

He also bagged the Best International Act ahead of Beyonce, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, Jack Harlow, Tems, among others.

Source: Legit.ng