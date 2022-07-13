Nollywood’s Funke Akindele-Bello recently took to her Instastory channel with a video showing a moment with her sons

The movie star refused to unveil the identity of her kids even though it was already revealed weeks ago amid her drama with JJC’s ex-wife

Social media users couldn’t help but react to the clip with some people noting that she’s trying to protect the children

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello has stirred reactions in the online community after sharing an adorable video with her twin boys.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate shared the video via her Instastory channel and was spotted enjoying a private moment with the little ones.

Funke Akindele shares touching video of twins. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Even though JJC’s ex-wife revealed their faces weeks ago, the doting mum refused to show the boys in her video.

They backed the camera as she sang for them in Yoruba. Watch the video below:

Social media users react

seyi_de_reggie said:

"Hiding their faces so people don’t bring them into any of these bully games online…it’s necessary abeg."

justcyndy_ said:

"Cos of election you don dey make video of the kids though face nor show."

ofzcouture said:

"She want her kids to move around in peace without this yeyebrity wahala...i support u joor... carry go."

elizbeth__________ said:

"Still hiding their faces till now ??"

matthew.funmi said:

"Why this hiding face,are you not proud of their looks."

omobolanlesunshine said:

"If you don't show their face,no voting pls we need to see wha we want to vote for."

Funke Akindele accepts to run for deputy-governorship

Still in a related story about the Nollywood actress, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele has finally confirmed the news that she has joined politics and will be contesting under the umbrella of the People's Democratic Party.

The actress finally shared a statement which revealed why she decided to be Jandor's running mate.

Funke also revealed that her career as an actress will take the back seat as she begins the journey to make Lagos a better place.

Source: Legit.ng