The YouTube Africa Day Concert saw some of the best Nigerian music talents shut down the show with some spectacular performance

This year’s YouTube concert saw the likes of Davido, CKay, Yemi Alade, and Mayorkun perform virtually alongside some other artists from different parts of Africa

The performances have seen many Nigerians take to social media to gush over many of the country’s music stars

Leading video sharing platform YouTube had its third Africa Day Concert on Wednesday, May 25, which saw a lineup of artists from five countries, with popular Hollywood actor Idris Elba, hosting the show.

A video from the event, which has gone viral, saw some Nigerian singers, including Davdo, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun, Yemi Alade, and CKay, deliver spectacular performances to fans' excitement.

Other African artists at the concert include Busiswa (South Africa), Drizilik (Sierra Leone), Innoss’B (Congo), Kamo Mpela (South Africa) and Zuchu (Tanzania).

The Youtube Africa Day concert holds every year, and it is part of the video-sharing platform that pays respect to African music by showcasing the African singers who are making headlines across the world.

Internet users react

Many have taken to social media to hail Nigerian music stars, as many said Aye by Davido was the best.

am_moremore:

"Aye all the way."

realmrlyriq:

"Shey them say make we wait till them begin livestream ."

king_saba_mil:

"You people are mad Aye no get mate for there."

