Mercy Johnson is doing an amazing job as an entertainer and one spends a lot of time in front of the camera

Interestingly, the movie star’s lastborn, Divine, has also caught the camera bug and seems to be doing pretty well at it

Legit.ng has compiled some fun and interesting videos of Divine showing how comfortable she is in front of the camera

A lot of kids are often camera shy but the same cannot be said of actress Mercy Johnson Okojie’s children.

The actress has made it a point to familiarize her kids with the camera since one of them might also be trailing the part of acting in future.

Divine Okojie has flaunted acting skills in front of a camera. Photo: @mecyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy’s weekly family videos have become a favourite for her fans and followers on social media with many always looking forward to the next post.

Interestingly, being the last born of the family hasn’t stopped her daughter Divine from participating in the videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In fact, Divine now has fans of her own because of how entertaining she is when the camera is rolling. Check out some fun videos of the little one below:

1. Divine in mum's shoes

Mercy's lastborn daughter sparked funny reactions after she was seen rocking high heel shoes and confidently walking for the camera.

The video got many people hailing her on social media.

2. Divine and mum recreate Jenifa's Diary scene

Divine joined her mother to recreate a viral scene from the popular TV series, Jenifa's Diary.

Creator of the show, Funke Akindele-Bello, couldn't help but react to the funny recreation by mother and daughter.

3. Divine joins siblings for home parade

Divine joined her mum and siblings for a hilarious TikTok video that went viral on social media.

Just like her older ones, she also rocked their daddy's large pair of shoes. She's definitely a team player!

4. Divine chilling in hilarious video with mum and siblings

Another fun video of Mercy's lastborn captured her chilling as her elder sister, Purity, dealt their mum a slap.

Social media users noticed how Divine appeared unbothered about what was going on.

5. Divine steals the show in family TikTok

Divine wasn't to be left out in an adorable family video that saw their mum rocking her wedding dress from years ago.

The little one joined her older siblings to pull and adjust the lengthy train of the wedding gown.

Mercy Johnson sheds tears as daughter represents school in sports competition in Dubai

The actress earlier gushed over her first daughter, Purity, after she represented her school in a world competition. Taking to Instagram, Mercy noted that Purity participated in the World School Games and she represented her institution in swimming.

The competition took place in Dubai and the actress noted that since her daughter was born, this was the first time she was letting her leave her sight. Mercy added that Purity’s father accompanied her on the trip.

The actress also noted that even though her daughter did not win, she was extremely proud of her that she could not stop shedding tears.

Source: Legit.ng