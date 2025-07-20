Aliko Dangote's wealth has increased again in the last 24 hours, helping him climb the global billionaire rich list

New data from Forbes shows that Nigeria's richest man has moved up in the ranking of the world's 100 most powerful men

Elon Musk continues to lead the world's richest list, while Jeff Bezos has dropped to fourth behind Mark Zuckerberg

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has once again risen on the global billionaire list, cementing his position among the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Aliko Dangote's net worth rises Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to the latest data from Forbes, Dangote now ranks as the 89th richest person in the world, with a total net worth of $24.1 billion.

Dangote, the man behind Africa's largest refinery, has been rising steadily in the global billionaire rankings, climbing from a net worth of $11.5 billion and a ranking of 199 at the start of 2025 to his current position.

Nigeria’s richest man derives his wealth from various investments, with his cement company and refinery playing a significant role.

Nigerian other billionaires

The update also reveals the positions of other Nigerian billionaires.

Mike Adenuga, the founder of Globacom and Conoil, is placed at 581st with a net worth of $6.3 billion, while BUA Group’s Abdulsamad Rabiu ranks 636th, valued at $5.8 billion.

Femi Otedola, the Chairman of Geregu Power, also features on the list, holding the 2,382nd position with a net worth of $1.5 billion.

World billionaire rankings

On the global front, American billionaires continue to dominate the top 10 list.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, remains the world’s richest man with a staggering net worth of $413.2 billion.

He is followed by Larry Ellison, Oracle co-founder, who is worth $291.6 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), with $243.1 billion.

Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, the former richest men in the world, have dropped in the ranking, while Bill Gates is no longer in the top 10.

Elon Musk continues to lead world billionaire list Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: UGC

Here are the current top 10 billionaires

Elon Musk: $413.2 billion

Larry Ellison: $291.6 billion

Mark Zuckerberg: $243.1 billion

Jeff Bezos: $239.2 billion

Larry Page: $152.6 billion

Jensen Huang: $150.1 billion

Sergey Brin: $145.8 billion

Bernard Arnault & family: $145.6 billion

Steve Ballmer: $143.5 billion

Warren Buffett: $142.0 billion

Dangote shares plan to turn Africa into heaven in 5 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, has challenged Africans to think boldly and with a long-term perspective, claiming that the continent might become a "heaven" in as little as five years.

Dangote predicts his company will achieve $30 billion in total revenue next year and plans to overtake Qatar as the world’s largest urea exporter within four years

The Nigerian government recently praised his dedication for putting the country's progress ahead of the lure of digital windfalls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng