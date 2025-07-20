Dangote Climbs World Ranking, Overtakes 100 Billionaires as Net Worth Rises
- Aliko Dangote's wealth has increased again in the last 24 hours, helping him climb the global billionaire rich list
- New data from Forbes shows that Nigeria's richest man has moved up in the ranking of the world's 100 most powerful men
- Elon Musk continues to lead the world's richest list, while Jeff Bezos has dropped to fourth behind Mark Zuckerberg
Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, has once again risen on the global billionaire list, cementing his position among the world’s wealthiest individuals.
According to the latest data from Forbes, Dangote now ranks as the 89th richest person in the world, with a total net worth of $24.1 billion.
Dangote, the man behind Africa's largest refinery, has been rising steadily in the global billionaire rankings, climbing from a net worth of $11.5 billion and a ranking of 199 at the start of 2025 to his current position.
Nigeria’s richest man derives his wealth from various investments, with his cement company and refinery playing a significant role.
Nigerian other billionaires
The update also reveals the positions of other Nigerian billionaires.
Mike Adenuga, the founder of Globacom and Conoil, is placed at 581st with a net worth of $6.3 billion, while BUA Group’s Abdulsamad Rabiu ranks 636th, valued at $5.8 billion.
Femi Otedola, the Chairman of Geregu Power, also features on the list, holding the 2,382nd position with a net worth of $1.5 billion.
World billionaire rankings
On the global front, American billionaires continue to dominate the top 10 list.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, remains the world’s richest man with a staggering net worth of $413.2 billion.
He is followed by Larry Ellison, Oracle co-founder, who is worth $291.6 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), with $243.1 billion.
Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, the former richest men in the world, have dropped in the ranking, while Bill Gates is no longer in the top 10.
Here are the current top 10 billionaires
- Elon Musk: $413.2 billion
- Larry Ellison: $291.6 billion
- Mark Zuckerberg: $243.1 billion
- Jeff Bezos: $239.2 billion
- Larry Page: $152.6 billion
- Jensen Huang: $150.1 billion
- Sergey Brin: $145.8 billion
- Bernard Arnault & family: $145.6 billion
- Steve Ballmer: $143.5 billion
- Warren Buffett: $142.0 billion
Dangote shares plan to turn Africa into heaven in 5 years
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, has challenged Africans to think boldly and with a long-term perspective, claiming that the continent might become a "heaven" in as little as five years.
Dangote predicts his company will achieve $30 billion in total revenue next year and plans to overtake Qatar as the world’s largest urea exporter within four years
The Nigerian government recently praised his dedication for putting the country's progress ahead of the lure of digital windfalls.
