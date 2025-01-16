The Nigerian Communications Commission has approved telcos' decision to suspend USSD services for nine banks

The banks owe N160 billion, an amount that has accumulated since 2019, and the telcos are demanding their money

CBN data show that the total transaction value via USSD was £2.19 trillion between January and June 2024

The use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) platforms has been very important to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) push for a cashless economy.

USSD is the platform through which bank customers can access financial services on their phones without the need for the Internet.

However, this initiative is threatened due to ongoing disputes between Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) over outstanding debts.

Banks debt

Since 2019, nine banks have been unable to settle an accumulated debt of N160 billion, BusinessDay reports.

Initially, the list was 18 banks before the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced that that nine of these banks have paid, while another nine are yet to pay.

The nine bank customers yet to pay now face being cut off from USSD services by Monday, January 27, 2025

According to the NCC, telcos will disconnect the USSD access of these banks, if they do not pay their debt.

The NCC said.

“In fulfilment of its consumer protection mandate, the Commission wishes to inform consumers that they may be unable to access the USSD platform of the affected financial institutions from January 27, 2025."

The banks yet to pay and risk having their USSD service disconnected include Fidelity Bank Plc, First City Monument Bank, Jaiz Bank Plc, Polaris Bank Limited, Sterling Bank Limited, United Bank for Africa Plc, Unity Bank Plc, Wema Bank Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc.

Here are their USSD codes:

Fidelity Bank Plc *770#

First City Monument Bank *329#

Jaiz Bank Plc *773#

Polaris Bank Limited *833#

Sterling Bank Limited *822#

United Bank for Africa Plc *919#

Unity Bank Plc *7799#

Wema Bank Plc *945#

Zenith Bank Plc *966#

Services on USSD codes

Here is a list of services the affected customers are set to miss from January 27.

Services available through USSD codes

Checking your bank balance

Requesting a new card

Blocking a card

Changing your card

Requesting a statement

Transferring funds

Recharging for a third party

Paying bills

Opening a bank account

How Does USSD Work?

To use the USSD code for any bank transaction, you must activate the code on your mobile phone using your choice phone number.

Most banks require you to register for a new account or have an old bank account with them before you can access those financial services.

After this, a user sets up a 4 or 5-digit transaction PIN to authorize all transactions. This PIN would also serve as a shield to prevent impersonators or fraudsters from accessing your account.

