Nigeria's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has once again lost the title of the wealthiest man in Africa

South African billionaire Johann Rupert is now the wealthiest man in Africa as his wealth soars to new highs

Dangote's wealth has been affected due to the depreciation of the Nigerian currency against the US dollar

Johann Rupert, the South African richest man, has overtaken Aliko Dangote as the wealthiest man in Africa.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Rupert's wealth swelled by $874 million(N1.45 billion) in the last 24 hours, pushing his total to $14.2 billion.

Rupert is now ranked 157th richest person in the world, 18 places above Aliko Dangote.

Dangote wealthiest men in Nigeria

Dangote, now the second richest man in Africa, has a total net worth of $13.1 billion as of Friday, September 27, 2024.

Bloomberg reports that since the start of 2024, Dangote has lost $1.96 billion and has dropped to 175th

In over ten years, Nigerian number one billionaire Dangote has occupied the position of the wealthiest man in Africa.

Dangote wealth source

The majority of Dangote's fortune is derived from his 86% stake in publicly traded Dangote Cement. He holds the shares in the company directly and through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries.

Dangote's other publicly traded assets include stakes in Dangote Sugar, Nascon Allied Industries and United Bank for Africa.

His stakes in the publicly traded companies are held directly and through Dangote Industries, which also owns closely held businesses operating in food manufacturing, fertilizer, oil and other industries.

One billionaire drops from Nigeria's richest list

In related news, Legit.ng had reported that one of Nigeria's billionaires, Folorunsho Alakija, has dropped off the list as her wealth declined.

Nigeria currently has three billionaires on the Forbes wealthiest list, Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga and Rabiu Abdulsamad, all worth $23.1 billion.

It was gathered that only Abdulsamad has been able to grow his wealth consistently over the years compared to his contemporaries.

