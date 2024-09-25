Aliko Dangote's wealth has increased significantly in the last 24 hours, helping him climb the world billionaire rich list

New data published by Bloomberg show that Nigeria's richest man is now among the most powerful men in the world

South Africa, Johann Rupert also recorded a wealth increase in the past few hours and very close to Dangote in ranking

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has climbed the world billionaire after making over $89. million or N14.67 billion on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dangote's wealth now stands at $13.3 billion, making him the 170th richest person in the world.

The new position is 6 places improvement from his earlier ranking of 176th.

Just behind is South African billionaire Johann Rupert, the second richest man in Africa.

Rupert's worth in 24 hours increased massively by $327 million, bringing his current net worth to $13.2 billion.

He is currently the 171st richest man in the world, just behind Dangote on the billionaire list.

World billionaire list

On the global front, there are now three billionaires in the world worth over $200 billion, all from the United States of America.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and X, leads the list with $268 billion, followed by Jeff Bezos with $216 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Facebook, maintains his position as the third richest man in the world with a net worth of $200 billion.

Here are the top 10 wealthiest men in the world

Elon Musk - $268 billion

Jeff Bezos - $216 billion

Mark Zuckerberg - $200 billion

Bernard Arnault - $183 billion

Larry Ellison - $179 billion

Bill Gates - $163 billion

Steve Ballmer - $149 billion

Larry Page - $147 billion

Warren Buffett - $144 billion

Sergey Brin - $139 billion

NNPC slash Dangote petrol price for marketers

Legit.ng earlier reported that 11Plc, TotalEnergies, AA Rano, and other marketers have started lifting Dangote petrol through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Trading Limited for distribution to retail outlets nationwide for N765.99 per litre.

On Thursday, September 19, 2024, Tunji Oyebanji, the managing director of 11Plc, confirmed the development.

The new prices are far lower than the N898 per litre NNPCL announced for Dangote petrol when it was lifted from the refinery.

