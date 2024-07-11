N1,561/$: Naira Depreciates Again Against US Dollar, Traders Quote New Exchange Rate
- The Nigerian currency, the naira, continued its free fall against the dollar in the foreign exchange market
- The latest exchange rate is due to the naira coming under intense pressure from market participants
- The same poor performance was recorded for the naira in the unofficial foreign exchange markets
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trend.
The value of the Nigerian currency, the naira, continues to depreciate against the US dollar in both the official and unofficial forex markets.
According to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, the naira crashed in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) to N1,561.98/$1 on Wednesday, July 10, its lowest level since March 2024.
Wednesday’s new rate represents a 1.92% or N29.70 depreciation compared with the previous day’s rate of N1,532.28/$1.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The naira depreciation was due to intense forex demand in the market. This was evident as participants in the NAFEM window priced the dollar as high as N1,585.
By the end of the day, the total transactions executed on Wednesday stood at 236.70 million, a 25.8% or $48.51 million increase from the preceding session’s $188.19 million.
Naira to the dollar at the black market
It was a similar scenario for the naira against the British pound and the euro in the official forex markets.
CBN data shows that the pound sterling lost N30.16 midweek, selling for N1,987.94/£1 versus Tuesday’s closing price of N1,957.78/£1.
Against the euro, the Nigerian currency depreciated by N23.4 to finish at N1,676.82/€1, in contrast to the preceding day’s N1,653.42/€1.
Meanwhile, traders told Legit.ng in the black market that the naira closed against the dollar at N1,550/$1.
This indicates a N10 depreciation compared to the previous day’s rate of N1,540/$1.
CBN stops BDC funding
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CBN reportedly stopped funding for Bureau de Change Operators.
The move aims to test CBN’s reform template and minimise quick fixes in the FX market.
The CBN is reportedly reviewing significant policies to strengthen the implementation or tweak its reforms.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.