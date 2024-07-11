The Nigerian currency, the naira, continued its free fall against the dollar in the foreign exchange market

The latest exchange rate is due to the naira coming under intense pressure from market participants

The same poor performance was recorded for the naira in the unofficial foreign exchange markets

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trend.

The value of the Nigerian currency, the naira, continues to depreciate against the US dollar in both the official and unofficial forex markets.

According to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange, the naira crashed in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) to N1,561.98/$1 on Wednesday, July 10, its lowest level since March 2024.

Naira exchange rate to dollar nears N1,600 in official market Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Wednesday’s new rate represents a 1.92% or N29.70 depreciation compared with the previous day’s rate of N1,532.28/$1.

The naira depreciation was due to intense forex demand in the market. This was evident as participants in the NAFEM window priced the dollar as high as N1,585.

By the end of the day, the total transactions executed on Wednesday stood at 236.70 million, a 25.8% or $48.51 million increase from the preceding session’s $188.19 million.

Naira to the dollar at the black market

It was a similar scenario for the naira against the British pound and the euro in the official forex markets.

CBN data shows that the pound sterling lost N30.16 midweek, selling for N1,987.94/£1 versus Tuesday’s closing price of N1,957.78/£1.

Against the euro, the Nigerian currency depreciated by N23.4 to finish at N1,676.82/€1, in contrast to the preceding day’s N1,653.42/€1.

Meanwhile, traders told Legit.ng in the black market that the naira closed against the dollar at N1,550/$1.

This indicates a N10 depreciation compared to the previous day’s rate of N1,540/$1.

CBN stops BDC funding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CBN reportedly stopped funding for Bureau de Change Operators.

The move aims to test CBN’s reform template and minimise quick fixes in the FX market.

The CBN is reportedly reviewing significant policies to strengthen the implementation or tweak its reforms.

