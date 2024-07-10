The Central Bank of Nigeria has released dedicated phone number and online platforms for bank customers to submit complaints

The Initiative aims to enhance transparency and accountability in Nigeria's banking sector and quickly resolve customers' complaints

Nigerians are encouraged to utilise new channels for prompt resolution of grievances, ensuring fair practices and consumer rights protection

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced dedicated contact channels for customers to lodge complaints directly.

The CBN has a policy where bank customers can escalate their unresolved complaints with their banks for intervention.

Bank customers can write to CBN and make complaints Photo credit: KC Nwakalor

Source: Getty Images

According to CBN consumer protection guidelines, a bank customer can escalate a complaint if the bank fails to resolve the complaint within two weeks.

The financial institutions customers covered include commercial banks, microfinance banks, primary mortgage institutions, and discount houses.

CBN said:

"The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a circular in 2011 directing all banks to expand their existing ATM HELP DESK to handle all types of consumer complaints.

"Therefore, if you have a complaint against your bank, you MUST first report the complaint at the bank/branch where the issue originated and then allow 2 weeks (it might be less in some banks) for the issue to be resolved.

"You can only direct your Complaints to CPD upon the failure of your Bank/Financial Institution to resolve your complaint within the 2 weeks timeline given by the CBN.

"The CBN deals with all financial related complaints so far as it is against Financial Institutions within its regulatory purview."

How to lodge a complaint with CBN

You can contact the CPD through the following channels:

E-mail: cpd@cbn.gov.ng or Call CBN on 08176657060

When making a complaint, it should be clear and concise to avoid ambiguity.

The Complaint letter (petition) should contain, amongst other things, the following:

Name, address, contact phone number, and email of the complainant.

Name of your financial institution.

Personal banking details (excluding PINs and passwords).

History or date of the transaction in dispute.

Amount claimed, if applicable.

Attach relevant documents supporting your claim.

Evidence showing that you have already lodged the complaint at your bank.

Nigerian banks with the highest number of customer complaints

Source: Legit.ng