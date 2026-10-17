NIPOST’s new 11-character digital postcode system helps Nigerians find and share precise building addresses nationwide

Residents can search by address, name or phone location, and request missing postcodes or corrections

Postcodes identify buildings, not residents, and are free to find, save and share

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians can now check their home addresses and get digital postcodes under a new Federal Government initiative designed to make locating buildings easier nationwide.

The National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System, introduced through the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), was launched nationwide on October 1, 2026. It assigns an 11-character alphanumeric code to each addressable building, helping residents identify, save and share precise locations.

Step-by-step process to check your name and address on Nigeria's new postcode system. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The platform lets users search for locations using street addresses, place names, postcodes, and aliases. Some records also display homeowners’ names where properties are commonly identified by their owners.

Here are six ways Nigerians can find their digital postcodes and check the information associated with their homes.

1. Visit the Official NIPOST Postcode Website

To get started, visit postcode.gov.ng and select the “Find my postcode” option.

Users can also download the NIPOST Postcode application through the official website. The Android version is available on Google Play, while the website lists the iOS version as coming soon.

The platform provides a convenient way to search for buildings and retrieve their assigned digital postcodes.

2. Search for your home address online

Enter your house number, street name, neighbourhood or another relevant location detail in the search field.

You can also search using a place name, postcode or alias, where available. Select the result that matches your address and inspect the accompanying map.

Check nearby roads, neighbouring buildings and familiar landmarks to confirm that the result points to your actual property before saving or sharing the code.

3. Check if your name appears

Some address records include homeowners’ names because residents commonly use them to identify properties, particularly in areas without clearly defined street names or house numbers.

NIPOST Postmaster-General Tola Odeyemi explained that officials collected both standard and informal building addresses during field data gathering.

To check whether your name appears, inspect the address description associated with your building. You can also search for your name if it is commonly used to identify the property.

However, your name may not appear even if your building is listed. The digital postcode identifies a building, not its owner or occupants.

4. Use your phone’s location feature

If you are at home or nearby, enable your phone’s location service and grant the application permission to access your location.

Select “Find My Postcode” to display your position and nearby mapped buildings. Identify your exact property on the map and select it to retrieve the assigned code.

Because neighbouring buildings may have different postcodes, confirm that you have selected the correct property.

5. Report errors or request a missing postcode

If your building’s details are incorrect, use the platform’s available correction feature to suggest an update.

Where a building has no assigned postcode, users can request one through the website or application by providing relevant address and location details. A Google Maps link can also help identify the property, Punch reported.

NIPOST reviews requests for missing codes and proposed corrections before updating its records.

6. Understand what your digital postcode means

The postcode identifies a building or addressable location rather than an individual resident. People living in the same building can therefore share its postcode alongside their regular address.

Anyone moving to another building will need to use the code assigned to the new location.

How to locate your home and name on Nigeria's new digital postcode. Credit: NIPOST

Source: Facebook

The system is intended to improve address identification and support deliveries, logistics, emergency response and public service delivery.

According to the official platform, finding, saving and sharing a digital postcode is free. Residents should always confirm that the mapped building matches their intended address before using or sharing the code.

Meet Nigerian firm behind FG’s new digital address

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s frustrating search for hard-to-find homes and businesses could become easier, thanks to technology developed by a local company now powering the Federal Government’s new National Digital Postcode system.

Milsat, a Nigerian geospatial technology firm founded by Taslim Saluadeen and Adedamola Baderinwa, built the technology behind the initiative, which aims to make locations easier to identify and connect to essential services.

Source: Legit.ng