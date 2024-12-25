The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to unveil a new whistleblower website on January 1, 2025

The bank stated that the move is to boost accountability and professionalism in the Nigerian financial system

Unveiling the platform aligns with CBN’s commitment to fostering integrity and accountability in the system

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the launch of an externally hosted platform for whistleblowers on January 1, 2024.

The bank’s initiative aligns with its commitment to fostering a culture of integrity, transparency, and operational excellence within its ranks in the Nigerian financial ecosystem.

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

CBN aims to create a safe environment

The apex bank disclosed this in a document in its latest update for December 2024, saying that the platform is a significant step toward creating a safe environment for employees, vendors, consultants, executives, and other stakeholders to report personal and professional misconduct, unethical behaviour, or violations.

It stressed that the platform has been created to ensure individuals can report without fear of retaliation.

According to a Punch report, CBN stated that the move marks a step towards building a safe environment for employees and other stakeholders to report personal and professional misconduct, unethical behaviour, or violations.

The platform will boost CBN’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity within the Nigerian financial sector.

CBN assures of confidentiality and professionalism

CBN revealed that all reports submitted via the platform will be investigated promptly and thoroughly with the highest privacy and professionalism.

It assured whistleblowers that all issues raised would be treated with utmost care to protect their identities and rights.

Experts say by introducing the platform, the bank seeks to boost accountability and ensure adherence to ethical practices within the financial sector.

The new platform underscores CBN’s stance on maintaining high ethical standards and its drive to protect Nigeria’s financial system.

CBN releases phone numbers emails to report cash issues

Legit.ng previously reported that CBN has released dedicated phone numbers and email addresses for the public to report issues related to accessing cash through deposit money banks (DMBs) and automated teller machines (ATMs).

CBN disclosed this in a circular signed by Solaja Olayemi, acting director of currency operations, and Isa-Olatinwo Aisha, acting director of branch operations.

The directive mandates banks to ensure efficient cash over-the-counter (OTC) cash disbursement and via ATMs to alleviate the currency circulation issues plaguing Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng