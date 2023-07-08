China's state financial Sector is preparing for unprecedented challenges in the year ahead

This knowledge has forced state financial institutions to brace up for tough times as government tightens its grip

Beijing has pledged to curtail excessive behavior among what it refers to as "financial elites" in the state sector

Executives employed in China's state-owned financial institutions are preparing themselves for an exceptionally challenging period, characterized as "one of the most arduous years" they have encountered.

This is as the Chinese government had earlier announced plans to establish a new financial regulatory body bring control to the financial services industry.

Beijing is closely monitoring bankers and financial regulators Photo credit - NBC News

Source: UGC

Beijing aims to strengthen its control over the sector, resulting in the elimination of lavish entertainment and the adoption of frugality measures, including salary reductions.

Additionally, executives can anticipate extensive mandatory ideological training sessions that demand long hours of dedication.

According to four executives employed at state financial institutions, morale has significantly declined since the sector's overhaul was unveiled in March, South China Morning Post reports.

Beijing to end to extravagance among financial elites

President Xi Jinping launched this initiative with the objective of combating corruption within the sector and asserting greater control over it through the ruling Communist Party.

As part of Xi's efforts to align state institutions with his vision, Beijing has pledged to curtail excessive behavior among what it refers to as "financial elites" in the state sector. The aim is to discourage extravagance and promote adherence to Xi's principles.

Amid escalating tensions between China and Western countries, notably the United States, Beijing is actively encouraging its state banks to increase funding allocations for sectors considered national priorities, including technology self-reliance projects and advanced manufacturing.

Additionally, Beijing is closely monitoring bankers and financial regulators for any indications of collaboration with foreign financial institutions that could facilitate significant outflows of Chinese funds.

