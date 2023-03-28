Nigerian airline operators have increased the cost of their airfares due to the rising cost of aviation fuel

The most expensive to fly from is Kebbi to Abia, with some airfare costing as much as N80.000

Traveling by air has also been a decision of many Nigerians looking to escape the insecurity challenges on the highway

The National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed that the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes on a single journey increased by 66.36% from N44,825.04 in February 2022 to N74,571.62 in February 2023.

NBS stated this in its transport fare watch published on its website.

One-way ticket costs hit N80,000 Photo credit: @NNMA

Source: Getty Images

This sharp increase in airfare reflects the growing demand for air travel as passengers prioritize their safety and security amidst the prevailing security challenges in the country.

The aviation industry is also grappling with the challenge of high aviation fuel prices, which is exacerbating the existing challenges.

States with the highest cost of airfares

In its report, the NBS provided insight into the cost of travel across the country, with Kebbi recording the highest air transport fare (for specified routes single journeys) in February 2023 with N80,500.00, followed by Bayelsa with N80,000.00.

On the other hand, Abia recorded the least with N69,850.00, followed by Niger with N70,000.00.

Top 10 states with highest air travels

Kebbi- N80,500

Bayelsa- N80,000

Enugu- N79,000

Anambra- N78,000

Taraba- N77,500

Adamawa- N77,100

Gombe- N77,000

Zamfara- N77,000

Delta- N77,000

Cross River- N76,000

States with the lowest air travel

Abia- N69,850

Kano, Benue, Lagos, Niger- N70,000

Edo, Jigawa, Nassarawa- N71,000

Kwara- N72,000

Osun- N77,500

