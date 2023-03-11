FCT, Abuja - In a bid to enhance the integrated approach to managing landscapes to help adapt agricultural methods, livestock and crops to the effects of climate change, agro expert outfit Agro Preciso LTD has signed a pact with the Nigerian Center for Climate Renewal, Resilience, and Adaptation (NICCRA) to foster sustainable goals.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, the managing director of Agro Preciso Ltd, Nurudeen Samuel Lawal, told Legit.ng that the essence of the pact is to foster a formidable relationship with stakeholders who are already at the forefront of the sector.

NICCRA executive director, Abdullahi Ali Geidam and Agro Preciso managing director, Nurudeen Lawal at the signing of the MoU in Abuja. Photo: Segun Adeyemi

He stated that the climate condition of recent has brought about losses for farmers and investors while noting that a partnership with a major stakeholder like NICCRA will help combat all shortcomings.

Lawal said:

"We also have small farmers that are impacted, and so if we are able to aggregate them together in terms of capacity building and we'll be able to mitigate all these shocks and effects."

Similarly, the executive director of NICCRA, Abdullahi Ali Geidam, said understanding the best practice of agriculture and data collection is very important.

He revealed that the partnership with Agro Preciso LTD will accelerate these features and further help reduces climate conditions' effect on agricultural produce and farmers.

In another development, Geidem revealed that an energy transition in Nigeria is needed to combat climate change.

When asked by Legit.ng how it will be achievable, he said NICCRA is preparing proposed policies for the federal government to help control energy usage in Nigeria.

Geidem said:

"For us, we know it is going to be a difficult process to transition from wood to gas because for you to mitigate against the issue of climate change, there must be a transition. We must stop cutting wood; it is very important.

"We know the problems it has cost us in the north. Most of the forests in the north have been depleted, so there must be a transition."

