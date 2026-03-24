Dangote refinery received 19 cargoes totalling about 17.56 million barrels between February and March

Several large shipments came through global trading firms and foreign sources, including the United States

The refinery's procurement strategy aims to ensure a steady feedstock supply and sustained operations

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery received a total of 19 crude oil and feedstock cargoes estimated at 17.56 million barrels between February 22 and March 2026, according to discharge records reviewed by Petroleumprice.ng.

The data shows that the refinery maintained a multi-source supply approach, combining Nigerian crude streams with international imports as it continues to ramp up operations.

Several large shipments came through global trading firms and foreign sources, including the United States. Photo: Dangote Group.

Source: Getty Images

Mix of local and international crude supply

The inflow began on February 22 with a delivery from Sonangol Kalandula, which supplied 128,000 metric tonnes of crude from Anyala under NNPC Trading.

This was followed by additional shipments from Barbarosa and Cavalry, which delivered cargoes from Odudu and Bonny terminals, respectively, handled through the refinery’s Single Point Mooring (SPM) system.

Further domestic supply came from vessels such as Nordic Space, which made two deliveries from Bonny totalling 268,169 metric tonnes, alongside Mercury Moon from Anyala and additional shipments from Escravos and Qua Iboe terminals.

The data indicate that Nigerian crude streams accounted for a significant share of the refinery’s feedstock inflow during the period.

International cargoes support supply chain

The refinery also received several large-volume international cargoes routed through global trading channels.

Bristol delivered a combined 2 million barrels from Utapate and Bonga, while Advantage Sierra supplied 950,000 barrels from Ugo Ocha under BP.

One of the largest single deliveries came from Aterbates, which discharged 2.15 million barrels of crude sourced from Ingleside in the United States and supplied by Vitol.

Additional volumes are expected from Yasa Hercules, scheduled to deliver over 273,000 metric tonnes from Corpus Christi.

Refined products and intermediates included

Beyond crude oil, the Dangote refinery also took in refined and intermediate products to support operations.

These included gasoline blendstock delivered from Lavera, France, condensate and naphtha from Lomé, Togo, and 80,000 metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from Singapore.

The inflows reflect ongoing efforts to balance crude processing with product blending and output requirements.

Dangote refinery also received refined products such as gasoline blendstock and PMS. Photo: Bloomberg.

Source: Twitter

Logistics and operations across terminals

The cargoes were discharged through multiple SPM terminals, including SPM-C1, SPM-C2, and SPM-P1, with logistics handled by agents such as Bluestar, GAC, and WAPS, depending on cargo type.

Records show a coordinated arrival schedule spanning late February through March, with some shipments still awaiting confirmation of final berthing or sailing dates.

According to the data, the refinery’s procurement strategy combines strong domestic crude sourcing with targeted international imports to ensure steady feedstock availability and sustain production levels.

Dangote Refinery threatens full export

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Refinery has threatened to fully supply the international market and deny Nigerians fuel if the Nigerian authorities continue to grant import licences to importers.

Sources within the mega refinery disclosed that management is considering exporting all petroleum products in response to the continued issuance of petrol import licences, despite official claims to the contrary.

Experts warn that full exports could lead to fuel shortages and renewed price hikes in Nigeria's downstream petroleum market.

Source: Legit.ng