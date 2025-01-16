OPEC said Dangote Petroleum Refinery is having an effect on the European PMS market

It stated that Nigeria's imports of petroleum products from Europe have declined since the Dangote refinery was built

This occurred years after the country's petroleum demands were fully met by imports

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has said that the European PMS market is being impacted by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and its initiatives to increase the production of petrol.

According to the research, despite Brent's strong exports, the gasoline crack spread in Rotterdam grew somewhat. Photo Credit: Dangote refinery

Source: Getty Images

Years after the nation had been entirely dependent on imports for its petroleum needs, the 650,000-capacity Dangote refinery, which started operations in January of last year, began generating PMS in September.

According to an OPEC report released on Wednesday, the establishment of the Dangote refinery has decreased Nigeria's importation of petroleum products from Europe. Since it began operations, the refinery has exported gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel to nations both inside and outside of Africa.

“The ongoing operational ramp-up efforts at Nigeria’s new Dangote refinery and its gasoline (petrol) exports to the international market will likely weigh further on the European gasoline market.

“Continued gasoline production in Nigeria, a country that has relied heavily on imports to meet its domestic fuel needs in the past, will most likely continue to free up gasoline volumes in international markets which will call for new destinations and flow adjustments for the extra volumes going forward.”

Import declines

In the last quarter of 2024, OPEC said “imports also declined, particularly oil product imports, improving the outlook for the external sector.”

Although gasoline stockpiles at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp storage hub remained high, the report said that the gasoline crack spread in Rotterdam against Brent grew modestly on good exports.

It further stated that the petrol inventory gains are anticipated to continue into the upcoming month as the Atlantic Basin's gasoline balance lengthens as a result of demand-side pressures from the winter.

The continuous recovery in gasoline refinery output levels, according to OPEC, is expected to intensify the already pessimistic market attitude.

According to data OPEC obtained from secondary sources, Nigeria's average daily crude production in December was 1.507 million barrels, as revealed in the Monthly Oil Market Report.

Based on the reports, it increased from 1.477 mbpd in November to 12,000 bpd.

However, the government-provided figure for December was 1.485 mbpd. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission's is in line with this.

Recall that Bloomberg's research showed that the Dangote refinery's capacity placed it above the top ten refineries in Europe.

650,000 barrels of petroleum products may be refined daily at the $20 billion Dangote plant.

This surpasses the capacity of Shell's Pernis refinery in the Netherlands by more than 246,000 barrels per day, according to the study.

The Pernis refinery, the largest in Europe, has an installed capacity of 404,000 barrels per day, it was added. The BP Rotterdam in the Netherlands can accommodate 380,000 people.

Bloomberg added that the GOI Energy ISAB refinery in Italy was constructed with a 360,000 barrel per day capacity.

Additionally, 338,000 bpd can be refined at TotalEnergies' Antwerp refinery in Belgium.

The article also mentioned the 327,000 bpd Orlen Plock refinery in Poland, the 310,000 bpd Shell Rheinland refinery in Germany, the 310,000 bpd Miro refinery in Germany, and the 307,000 bpd ExxonMobil Anterwep refinery in Belgium.

Dangote refinery expands crude storage with 8 new tanks

Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is constructing eight additional tanks to enhance its capacity for storing imported crude oil.

This expansion is expected to increase the refinery's storage volume by 6.29 million barrels, equivalent to 1 billion litres.

According to Africa Report, the 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) facility worth $20 billion aims to stockpile imported crude oil due to challenges with the reliability of local supplies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng