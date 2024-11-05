NUPENG has asked Nigerians to be careful when dealing with an unrecognized group claiming to represent oil and gas transporters and marketers

The association said the group lacks legal standing and alleged that it is attempting to exploit Nigerians

NUPENG also made other allegations against the group and has urged government institutions to avoid dealing

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has disowned some petroleum marketers under the Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP).

Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, President and General Secretary of NUPENG, respectively, made the declaration in a statement.

NUPENG claimed that the new group’s activities aim to exploit unsuspecting Nigerians, Punch reports.

Part of the statement reads:

“The general public and government institutions are hereby warned and strongly advised to be very wary of these individuals who are desperately seeking ways and means to continue to exploit Nigerians and collecting rents in other manners since the current administration removed subsidy from petroleum products and made smuggling unprofitable for them.

NUPENG maintained that it recognises the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) as well as Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) in the oil and gas industry.

It added:

“The leadership of our great union recognises NARTO as the legitimate umbrella body of transporters in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and employers of Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD) of which our union has collective bargaining agreement with on behalf of petroleum tankers drivers.

“We also recognise IPMAN, MEMAN as well as DAPPMAN as legitimate marketers of oil and gas products. These are associations of marketers that are well known and respected in the downstream sector of the Nigeria oil and gas industry."

NUPENG, therefore, called on public officeholders to reject any associations with the unnamed group, describing its members as “mischief-makers and unscrupulous business individuals, BusinessDay reports.

