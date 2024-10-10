Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has disclosed that petrol landing costs have dipped further

The MEMAN data said that the landing cost of the product dropped to N975 per litre as crude oil prices declined

The report said that Brent Crude sold for $77. 41 per barrel, dropping by 60 cents, or 0.8%

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The latest data from the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) shows that petrol landing cost has dropped to N975.89 per litre.

Crude oil prices and forex are the major drivers of petroleum product prices, including petrol, aviation fuel and kerosene.

Oil marketers have reported another decline in petrol landing costs Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Crude oil prices crash

According to a BusinessDay report, Brent Crude sold for $77. 41 per barrel, dropping by 60 cents, or 0.8%, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures sold at $73.24 per barrel, representing a 0.5% drop in price.

The drop in the landing cost of petrol is expected to be reflected in the pump prices nationwide, days after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) hiked the product’s price.

Reports say the extent of the price reduction depends on factors such as freighting costs, storage and distribution.

Landing costs continue to decline

MEMAN data also showed that the landing cost of diesel was N1,076 per litre, and kerosene was N1,111.97 per litre.

Petrol landing costs have experienced a decline in recent times, moving from N1,300 per litre in June.

The landing cost of petrol dropped further from the N981 per litre recorded on September 25, 2024, to N945.63 per litre, beginning from September 27, 2024.

MEMAN revealed this in its Competency Centre Energy Bulletin Data shows.

Petrol landing costs crash by N200 per litre

The decrease represents a major decline in the commodity’s price from the one recorded in July at N1,130 per litre.

A previous report by Legit.ng showed that the landing cost of petrol dipped to N981 per litre from N1,130 recorded in July.

Marketers weigh Dangote petrol price with imported fuel

Legit.ng earlier reported that oil marketers in Nigeria would buy petrol directly from Dangote Refinery. However, they will face price challenges.

The reason was a price difference between Dangote petrol price and imported PMS.

While the Dangote Refinery can supply much of Nigeria’s domestic petrol needs, the government strictly controls pricing via the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), creating a significant hurdle for marketers.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng