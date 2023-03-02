The federal government is set to spend over N44 billion for various electricity projects across the country

One of such project is buying transmission line materials worth over N16 billion among others

The projects are expected to be a carryover from the administration of President Buhari to Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he resumes offices in May

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Abubakar Aliyu, the Minister of Power, announced on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, that the federal government has approved more than N44 billion for various electricity projects across the country.

He made the announcement after the federal executive council meeting, which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

Specifically, Aliyu stated that approval had been granted for the procurement of transmission line materials, as well as the awarding of contracts for sub-stations in different regions of the country, totaling $61.5 million(N28.31bn) and N16.133 billion.

Federal government approves over N44bn for electricity projects Photo credit: @presidency

Also, the sum of $6 million and the onshore component of N145 million, inclusive of all taxes, was approved for the procurement of transmission line materials for reconductoring works for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Punch reports that Aliyu also said that another approval was sought and given in respect of the award of the contract for the construction of 15 kilometres turn in, turn out line of the existing Akure–Ado-Ekiti 132 single-circuit transmission line at Akure 330, 132, 33 sub-stations of TCN at the cost of $2.5 million with an onshore component of N988.5 million.

His words:

“I presented three memos to council today (Wednesday) and I got approval for the three memos.

“The first memo sought the council’s approval for the procurement of transmission line materials for re-conductoring works for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in favour of Messrs Legacy Power in the sum of six million dollars; that’s the offshore value.

"The component for the onshore is N145 million inclusive of the all the taxes and 12 months of completion."

He further revealed that the second memo seeks the council’s approval for the award of contract for the construction of 15 kilometres turn in, turn out line of the existing Akure–Ado-Ekiti 132 single-circuit transmission line awarded to Messrs Legacy Power Limited at the sum of $2.5 million dollars being the offshore component while the onshore component is N988.5 million.

Aliyu continued:

“The sub-station in Akure, which has been completed over two years ago, is a 330 sub-station and we could not energise that sub-station for lack of line and the line is supposed to come from Benin which is a new line under construction.

“I have spoken to this project here several times; the project that has problem of right way which we are dealing with gradually and the line is supposed to energise the Akure sub-station which was completed over two years ago.

“The line is coming from Benin North to Oshogbo which will pass and energise the Akure sub-station. So, this project is simultaneously going on with the Benin North-Akure line.”

“By the time we are able to energised the Akure line, this project would have been completed so that the whole area will have no problem of electricity.

“This project will be completed in 12 months and was also approved by the council.”

On the other memo that was also approved, the minister said,

“The last memo which has five projects on it sought to design, supply and install 132 32kv sub-station and transmission lines across different locations in the country for TCN in favour of several contractors in the total 53 million dollars; this is the offshore; then the onshore is N15.6billion.

“The projects are all similar—design, supply and install 2 by 60MVA 132 33kV transmission sub-station across the country as I stated earlier.

“We have one in Misau Local Government Area, Bauchi State, we have another one in Mashi Local Government in Kastina State; we have the third one in Benue State, which is Api and North Bank in Makurdi; then we have the fourth one which at Ebonyi State I by 60MVA transformer at a university in Ebonyi State; then, we have the other one at Ebonyi Airport; then, the fifth one is a line of 30 kilometre at Rimin Zakara to kayin in Kano.

“So, these are the various projects that constitute the various amount—offshore of 53 million dollars and an onshore component of N15.6 billion.”

Femi Otedola's two brothers buy N1.7bn of his company's shares, now part owner

Meanwhile in another report, the Otedola brothers are really putting their money where their mouth is and are ready to ensure it works.

Amid plans to buy one of the federal government power plants two of the Otedola brothers have decided to put in N1.7bn in Geregu Power.

The latest investment not only put Geregu power in a strong financial position but also further means the Otedola now have a stronger grip on Geregu Power.

Source: Legit.ng