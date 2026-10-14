The average price of white garri fell from N1,489.58 in January to N1,277.78 in October 2026, a decline of 14.2%

Yellow garri recorded a steeper reduction, dropping from N1,824.31 to N1,366.67 over the same period

Both varieties recorded their lowest monthly averages in May or June before prices rose and later declined, with October prices unchanged from September

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Garri prices have declined, with white and yellow varieties recording lower average prices in October compared to January 2026 prices.

Data tracking the monthly average price of a 2.6kg pack of garri showed that white garri fell from N1,489.58 in January to N1,277.78 in October, representing a reduction of N211.80, or 14.2%.

Garri prices have dropped as traders announce new rates Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Yellow garri recorded a larger decline, with its average price dropping from N1,824.31 in January to N1,366.67 in October. This represents a decrease of N457.64, or 25.1%.

The figures indicate that both varieties became cheaper over the period, although prices did not fall consistently every month.

Garri prices fall between January and October

White garri recorded successive monthly declines from January through May, when its average price fell to N1,091.67. However, the price rose to N1,261.11 in June and increased further to N1,345.69 in July.

The price then fell to N1,288.89 in August and N1,277.78 in September, and remained the same in October.

Yellow garri followed a similar pattern, with its average price falling from N1,824.31 in January to N1,356.25 in May.

The price rose to N1,495 in June before easing to N1,471.39 in July. It declined further to N1,406.94 in August and N1,366.67 in September, with no change recorded in October.

Monthly average prices of garri

The table below shows the average price of a 2.6kg paint of white and yellow garri from January to October 2026.

Month White garri (N) Yellow garri (N) January 1,489.58 1,824.31 February 1,396.67 1,670.00 March 1,294.44 1,620.00 April 1,236.11 1,582.50 May 1,091.67 1,356.25 June 1,261.11 1,495.00 July 1,345.69 1,471.39 August 1,288.89 1,406.94 September 1,277.78 1,366.67 October 1,277.78 1,366.67

Yellow garri records larger price reduction

A comparison of January and October prices shows that yellow garri recorded the larger reduction in both naira terms and percentage terms.

The latest market update shows a drop in garri prices Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The average price of yellow garri declined by N457.64, or 25.1%, while white garri fell by N211.80, or 14.2%.

Despite the reductions, yellow garri remained more expensive than white garri throughout the period covered by the data.

For consumers, the lower average prices compared with January suggest some relief in the cost of buying garri, a staple food consumed in many Nigerian households.

Rice prices crash as dealers announce new cost

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that rice prices in Nigeria dropped across all major categories in September 2026, with data showing month-on-month declines for Nigerian manufactured, imported long-grain, and imported short-grain rice across multiple bag sizes and retail measures.

Imported long-grain rice fell the sharpest. Its 50kg average price dropped from N56,093.75 in August to N54,328.13 in September, a reduction of N1,765.62 or 3.1%.

Nigerian-manufactured rice in the same size fell from N52,250 to N51,571.43, while imported short-grain rice declined from N52,300 to N50,950.

Source: Legit.ng