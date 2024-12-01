The Nigerian foreign exchange market experienced increased forex turnover of about 226%

The development comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said Nigeria’s FX reserves hit a three-year high of $40.88 billion

Also, the apex bank asked Nigerians to report banks that fail to make cash available to customers in ATMs and other channels

The Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) daily turnover rose 226% in the first six months of 2024 relative to the previous year, demonstrating the success of reforms.

The development comes as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) asked customers to report cash withdrawal challenges in any bank beginning December 1, 2024, amid an ongoing cash crunch.

FX market experiences improved dollar supply

The governor of CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, stressed penalties for failing to ensure cash availability, highlighting a 72% increase in foreign portfolio inflows and a growth in forex reserves from $32 billion to over $40 billion FX reserves, the highest in three years.

The improved FX market positively affected NAFEM's daily turnover, as inflows rose 226% in the first six months of this year.

The move comes as the apex bank said it will revive the eNaira to boost broader payments.

Cardoso disclosed that banks will face severe consequences if they fail to provide cash at the ATMs.

He said the CBN is also worried about delays in settling transactions in the financial system. He added that there will be strict penalties for banks not complying with the cash availability policy and prompt transaction payment.

FX reserves and foreign portfolio increase

Foreign portfolio inflows rose 72% during this period, while FX reserves increased.

The reserve increase represents eight months’ imports and is the highest reserve level in almost three years.

According to reports, the FX market supported $9 billion in capital outflows over the past year as investors freely repatriated capital and dividends without waiting months.

The naira experienced mixed movements in November

This development comes as the foreign exchange market experienced mixed reactions in the last week of November, with the dollar trading at various rates.

Data from the FMDQ Exchange shows that the naira depreciated on Friday, November 29, 2024.

The Nigerian currency depreciated 1.69% in the official window on Friday, trading at N1,672.69, down from the previous rate of N1,656 per dollar.

