German car sales plunge in August as EV slump worsens
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Sales of new cars plummeted in Germany in August, official data showed Wednesday, dragged down by a record fall in demand for electric vehicles in Europe's biggest auto market.
A total of 197,322 new cars were registered in Germany last month, the KBA federal transport authority said, a 27.8-percent drop on a year earlier.
The fall was led by a "historic decline" in sales of in battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs), the VDIK car importers' federation said, which plunged by 68.8 percent to just over 27,000 units.
The electric slump was partly down to a comparison effect with August 2023, when drivers rushed to buy EVs before certain government subsidies ran out.
But German EV sales have been on a downward path all year in the wake of the phaseout of purchase incentives, adding to the headwinds for carmakers as they face stricter climate targets in coming years and stiffer competition from abroad.
Electric mobility "has gone into reverse gear in Germany," said EY analyst Constantin Gall, adding that he saw little improvement ahead.
"Customers currently prefer combustion engines -- if they decide to buy a new car at all," he said, predicting that EV sales this year would be "significantly" lower than in 2022 and 2023.
The weakening EV demand has fuelled concerns about the wider car industry, with auto giant Volkswagen making the shock announcement this week that it was considering closing plants in Germany for the first time.
Volkswagen's Audi subsidiary in July already announced the possible closure of its Brussels plant for making electric vehicles.
German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil on Wednesday pledged new government incentives to purchase EVs.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.