Due to the impact of high interest rates, lending rates in the banking sector skyrocketed to as high as 60% annually in June, which resulted in a reduction in credit to the private sector.

The country's banks' net domestic lending to the public and private sectors fell by 1.5%, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to analysis by Leadership, the data shows that in June 2024, net credit to the economy decreased from N102.68 trillion in May to N101.178 trillion.

At its most recent meeting in July, the CBN's monetary policy committee maintained its aggressive approach to taming the nation's rapidly rising inflation. Following its July meeting, the MPC decided to increase the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, from 26.25 percent in May of this year to 26.75 percent.

According to the CBN's publication of bank deposit and lending rates as of July 5, 2024, interest rates on general loans might reach 60% annually, while rates on loans for general commerce and manufacturing could reach 50%.

Interest rates on loans for oil and gas and agricultural reached as high as 48% annually, while loans to the government incurred interest rates as high as 37%.

The highest interest rate ever seen by the banking industry for loans to the oil and gas and agriculture industries was forty percent in April, when the benchmark interest rate was 24.75%. Similarly, the maximum rate of lending to the manufacturing sector was 40%.

What expert said

Dr. Muda Yusuf, the chief executive of the Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), had observed that the country's financial institutions' ability to provide financial intermediation would be further jeopardized by the high interest rate.

He added,

“The increase would constrain the capacity of banks to support economic growth and investment, especially in the real sector of the economy because the increases are quite significant.”

Whilst noting that the MPC’s hawkish stance appears to be moderated at its last meeting in July, he said, “although my preference was for a pause on the rate increases because of the enormity of the headwinds that businesses are grappling with. But the marginal increase marks a softening of the tightening stance. It is tolerable.

“I believe we should now accelerate the implementation of the fiscal policy measures to tackle inflation. Already the economic Stabilisation plan contains a number of laudable fiscal policy measures that could reduce production costs in the economy. ”

Dr. Francis Akpochafor, an economist at CashLinks, observed that when borrowers seek credit for consumption, investment, or working capital needs, they confront greater financial difficulties because banks charge higher interest rates on loans than on deposits.

“High borrowing costs can deter borrowing activity, constrain access to credit, and impede the growth and expansion of businesses, ultimately stifling entrepreneurial activity and innovation,” he stated.

