There are new taxes included in this year’s Finance Act which seek to affect Nigerians’

The tax includes taxes from betting, gaming and digital assets such as cryptocurrecies, among others

The Act increased taxes on soft drinks and beverages from 10 to 20 per cent leading to manufacturers protesting the increase

The 2022 Finance Act which became effective January 2023 contains a lot of new taxes

The Finance bill became law when President Muhammadu Buhari assented to it, making it lawful for Nigerians.

A wave of taxes is expected to sweep across Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

It proposes critical reforms to tax laws and other relevant regulations in the country.

Key features of the 2022 Finance Act

The Act provides a slew of taxes which seek to bring in more revenue to the cash-strapped Nigerian government seeking to increase revenue to service more debts.

The Nigerian government has been harping on the need to raise revenue to match its bloated expenditure and service external debts.

The list of new taxes:

Digital Assets Tax: The Act says that profits on digital assets, including cryptocurrency, are taxable at the rate of 10 per cent.

It also proposes that income from betting and lottery business be taxable under the Companies Income Tax Act.

Others are

Capital Gains Tax

Companies Income Tax

Custom, Excise Tariff

Personal Income Tax

Petroleum Profits Tax

Stamp Duty

Value Added Tax

The 2022 Finance Bill is currently undergoing legislative consideration. The Bill seeks to amend the following laws:

According to reports, companies engaged in winning, capturing, production and utilisation of gas will be entitled to a single 50 per cent investment tax credit on its qualifying expenditure.

The Act which has since gone into operation received a mixed reaction, especially with the increase in taxes payable by soft drinks and beverage manufacturers in Nigeria.

In the 2021 Finance Act, the federal government introduced an excise duty called Sugar Tax.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed explained that the tax on soft drinks would discourage excessive sugar consumption which contributes to diabetes, obesity and other sugar-related ailments.

Per the Daily Trust report, the sectoral arm of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) raised the alarm the new tax burden of an additional 20 per cent tax will compound the woes of manufacturers.

According to the manufacturers, the N10 per litre tax is also destroying their businesses and rejecting the proposed new tax.

