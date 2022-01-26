House of Representatives member introduced a bill that will compel the Nigerian government to create jobs for its teeming population, especially the youths

Chinedu Martins introduced the motion and said lack of jobs is the main reason for youth restiveness in the country

He said there is a need for a complete overhaul of the industries in Nigeria so as to provide employment for Nigerians

Chinedu Martins, a member of the House of Representatives, has moved a motion to help stem the unemployment rate now at 33.3 per cent, with the youth joblessness at 28 per cent or 11 million.

He argues that unemployment is the root of social vices, noting the lack of cottage industries across the country to engage youthful energy positively in the production of raw materials and semi-finished products.

President Muhammadu Buhari and House of Reps Member, Chinedu Martins Credit: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

In his view, cottage industries will help wean young people away from social vices they currently see as the only option for survival and social mobility.

What the Motion said

According to a report by TheNiche, there is need for a comprehensive industrial revolution, intervention at this point in the history of our nation, given the recent developments in the political, social and economic spheres of the country which – emphasise the fact that youths are important stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The predominance of industrial clusters in South East Asian countries has motivated industrial growth in the form of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and massive decline in unemployment, making a way for stability in the economy, political leadership and lower crime rates as a result of their remarkable success in industrialisation.

A similar strategy of building cottage industries has worked agreeably in some African countries like Rwanda, Mozambique, Ghana and South Africa, an indication that grassroots industrialisation produces an array of positive economic and social impacts.

Harnessing human capital

The Tribune reports that Nigeria is yet to positively harness the human capital resources accruing from its youthful population through the creation of industrial clusters to engage the youths.

It has become imperative for government to re-strategise by establishing industries in the 360 federal constituencies, which would play a critical role in curbing the unemployment problems and boost Gross Domestic Product.

Such an Industrial Revolution Scheme, if implemented and sustained, will entrench the culture of hard work and regrow moral values lost in the wake of cybercrime, human trafficking, kidnapping and drug consumption.

Siting industries in the 360 federal constituencies will facilitate federal presence at the grassroots and positively impact lives of rural dwellers through employment, infrastructural development.

There is need for a comprehensive industrialisation scheme targeting both extractive and manufacturing stages as well as the processing of agricultural produce into semi-finished products for internal consumption and possible export.

It is important to establish cottage industries based on needs assessment and viability in the 360 federal constituencies to combat unemployment and drive grassroots industrial growth.

Small businesses to benefit from FG’s N250 billion loans

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian government says it plans to expend about N250 billion as loans to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) to drive job creation in the country.

A Punch report said this is part of the National Development Plan 2021-2025. The federal government plans to increase the loan payment to the MSMEs from N190 billion to N440 billion.

According to the government, the loans are part of its plans at creating jobs and employment drive which is aimed at taking advantage of the youth population in the country who are mostly unemployed. Unemployment in Nigeria currently stands at 33 per cent and is high among the young demography.

Source: Legit.ng