The Nigerian stock market recorded a positive performance on the first trading day of the week, ahead of the MPC meeting decision

The latest upward movement was led by NCR, Cutix, and International Energy Insurance, which all gained 10%

While Access Holdings, UBA, and Zenith Bank saw strong trading activity as investors exchanged 531,287,255 shares

The Nigerian equities market sustained its positive momentum on Monday, July 21, 2025, defying expectations of a slowdown ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision.

Despite early profit-taking activities, the market closed 0.18% higher, supported by investor interest in undervalued stocks and anticipation of strong Q2 earnings.

According to analysts at Futureview, the market is expected to trade slightly positively, driven by investor appetite for undervalued stocks and projected strong earnings.

However, gains may be tempered by cautious positioning ahead of the MPC meeting and a scheduled T-bills auction, which could divert liquidity from equities.

Similarly, United Capital analysts also projected that the equities market may continue on a modest upward trend, driven by investor positioning for the Q2 earnings season.

“We advise investors to cherry-pick fundamentally sound stocks with potential for impressive half-year performance and interim dividend payment."

Stock market positive performance

On Monday, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 241.56 points, or 0.18%, to close at 131,826.77 points, up from the previous day’s 131,585.21 points.

Market capitalisation also increased by N152 billion, from N83.241 trillion to N83.393 trillion.

Snapshot of market performance on Monday

Here is how the market performed on Monday, July 21, as investors in 30,750 deals exchanged 706,038,882 shares valued at N21.559 billion.

Top 5 gainers

NCR Plc rose by N0.66, increasing from N6.60 to N7.26 per share (+10.00%).

Cutix Plc gained N0.37, moving from N3.70 to N4.07 per share (+10.00%).

International Energy Insurance Plc advanced by N0.20, rising from N2.00 to N2.20 per share (+10.00%)

The Initiates Plc (TIP) added N1.00, climbing from N10.03 to N11.03 per share (+9.97%).

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc appreciated by N0.63, moving from N6.46 to N7.09 per share (+9.75%).

Top 5 decliners

Meyer Plc dropped by N2.10, falling from N21.00 to N18.90 per share (-10.00%).

McNichols Plc declined by N0.38, decreasing from N3.82 to N3.44 per share (-9.95%).

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc lost N0.37, moving from N3.76 to N3.39 per share (-9.84%).

DEAP Capital Management and Trust Plc fell by N0.13, dropping from N1.33 to N1.20 per share (-9.77%).

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc shed N0.13, down from N1.35 to N1.22 per share (-9.63%).

Top 5 trades by volume

Access Holdings Plc recorded 61,732,260 shares valued at N1,635,680,139.80.

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc saw 43,984,382 shares exchanged, worth N133,777,000.43.

Chams Plc traded 38,661,849 shares valued at N118,425,567.04.

United Bank for Africa Plc posted 32,888,193 shares, worth N1,503,792,431.90.

Zenith Bank Plc registered 24,603,893 shares valued at N1,727,708,485.15.

