The fate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its governorship candidate, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo would be decided on Friday, October 15

The Supreme Court will give its judgment concerning the faction of the party that is legal and truly conducted the governorship primaries in Anambra state

The outcome of the court will however decide if or not Soludo or Chukwuma Michael Umeoji, is APGA’s candidate for the governorship poll

Awka, Anambra state - The Supreme Court will decide the fate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its governorship candidate, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo on Friday, October 15.

The Nation reports that the apex court is expected to determine which of the factional executives of the party was legal and validly conducted the party’s governorship primaries in Anambra state.

The outcome of the Supreme Court’s verdict will decide whether or not Soludo or a member of the House of Representatives, Chukwuma Michael Umeoji, is APGA’s candidate for the Saturday, November 6, governorship poll.

Prof. Charles Chukwuma would know his fate on Friday, October 15. Photo credit: Soludo TV

Source: Facebook

The apex court took the decision on Monday, October 12, after hearing from the counsel of some leaders of APGA who have been involved in legal battle – from the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Although the case had been on at the Supreme Court in the last two weeks, it was at yesterday’s session the apex court gave the parties a notice that it would announce its position on Friday.

The leading lawyers, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and A. U. Mustapha (SAN), were given till tomorrow to make all their submissions to the court.

Based on the primaries conducted by Victor Oye and Chief Edozie Njoku faction of APGA, Soludo was, on Wednesday, June 23, elected the party’s candidate with 740 votes out of 812 delegates.

But Umeoji, who is representing Aguata Federal Constituency, was on Thursday, July 1, elected by Chief Jude Okeke faction of APGA with 904 votes out of 1,138 delegates.

The Okeke-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had suspended Soludo.

Power of incumbency won’t save APGA, PDP chieftain reveals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that it’s few weeks to the Anambra gubernatorial elections but the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again restated its preparedness to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Saturday, November 6.

It was reported that the party said its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, would have a landslide victory in the election.

The coordinator of Ozigbo Youth Vanguard and chairman of aggrieved councilors in the state, High Chief Chuks Benson Anaje, made this declaration on Monday, October 11, while addressing party faithful at his home in Awka.

Source: Legit