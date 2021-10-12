Popular Ghanaian journalist, Umaru Sanda Amadu, has said a profound 'thank you' to Afua Mantebea, a former receptionist at Citi

According to the journalist, Mantebea faithfully submitted his CV & application 11 year ago and that is the reason he is who he is today

Interestingly, the professional receptionist Mantebea outgrew her role to become one of the senior salespersons in the media house

Umaru Sanda Amadu, an astute journalist on Accra-based Citi FM/Citi TV, has given credit to a receptionist who faithfully submitted his application for a job, although he adds that merit qualified him.

In a post on his LinkedIn handle, Sanda said he submitted the letter 11 years ago, when he wanted an opportunity to have his national service in the popular media station.

Umaru Sanda Amadu and the receptionist who submitted his letter

Sanda mentioned that he sometimes wonders what would have happened if the lady named Afua Mantebea behaved like some unprofessional individuals in office spaces who throw out job applications just when they are submitted.

"She actually took time, possibly walked in her high heels and climbed the stairs in the Citi FM building all the way to the HR Office to submit my letter. That singular act of hers, is the reason I am what I am today," he admitted.

Sanda further indicated that from the day he joined Citi, he has been treating her with respect and often reminds her that, although he got employed on my own merit, if she had thrown away that letter, Umaru Sanda may never have had the Citi title attached to it.

The famous media personality added:

"Last Friday was her last day at work here and I thought to use her as an example to celebrate and appreciate all Receptionists/front desk executives who were kind enough to pass on our letters which landed us jobs and other opportunities."

Interestingly, the professional receptionist Mantebea outgrew her role to become one of the senior salespersons at Citi before her recent exit.

