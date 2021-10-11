Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has addressed recent rumours surrounding him and President Buhari

The former presidential candidate was reported to have accused Buhari of sponsoring bandit activities in the country

Ribadu, however, described the news as untrue and was made up by those bent on tarnishing his image

The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, has denied claims that he accused President Muhammadu Buhari and other top politicians of sponsoring bandits in the country.

Channels TV reports that Ribadu described the news as fake saying they were fabricated by people who are out to bring him down.

The former presidential aspirant, however, said it is not the first time he would be linked to such ‘fake reports’.

The former EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribadu has cleared the air on the report of him accusing President Buhari and others of sponsoring bandits. Photo credit: Femi Adesina, Nuhu Ribadu

Meanwhile, his reaction comes days after President Buhari had said that a member of the National Assembly is among the high-profile individuals sponsoring the leaders of secessionist groups in the country, a report by Sahara Reporters also indicate.

Why secession will not solve Nigeria’s problem, Gbajabiamila, Obi, Ribadu, others reveal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Following the agitation for a separate country, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said secession would not address challenges facing various regions in Nigeria.

He made this known while delivering a keynote address at the 112th anniversary celebration of the Kings’ College Old Boys Association (KCOBA).

Ex-governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi and former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu who served as panelists backed Gbajabiamila's comment.

Gbajabiamila denies comparing IPOB, Yoruba nation agitators to Boko Haram, ISWAP

In a related development, Gbajabiamila dismissed some media reports which claimed that he said IPOB and Yoruba nation agitators are the same as Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila's spokesman, made the clarification in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday night, September 15.

The speaker was quoted to have said secession agitators are not different from Boko Haram and ISWAP members, Legit.ng gathered.

