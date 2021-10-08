Mercy Ojetunde has taken to social media to celebrate her achievement after bagging a fully-funded scholarship abroad

The young lady shared adorable photos of herself on LinkedIn as she revealed that the scholarship is a dream come true for her

She told LinkedIn users that their dreams are valid, adding that she's grateful to God for bringing her thus far

A Nigerian lady identified as Mercy Ojetunde has celebrated her achievement after bagging a fully-funded scholarship abroad.

The young lady disclosed on LinkedIn that she got admission into three schools during her Commonwealth Shared Scholarship application.

Mercy Ojetunde has celebrated her achievement on social media after bagging a fully-funded scholarship. Photo credit: Mercy Ojetunde/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

It's a dream come true for her

Mercy said it has always been her dream to study abroad with a fully-funded scholarship, adding that she has tried several applications but none came through.

In her words:

"To submit strong applications, I returned to Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) after my NYSC in 2020 to garner relevant experiences for career fulfillment.

"I got relevant research skills and publications too. Thanks to Testimony J. Olumade Ngozi Otuonye Joy Ayoola Gregory Ohihoin Bamidele Iwalokun."

Her hard work pays

The young lady, who noted that people's dreams are valid, said she was intentional about getting a scholarship and God helped her.

In her words:

"I applied to three schools during my Commonwealth Shared Scholarship application; gained admission into the three schools and got nominated by one school."

She expressed gratitude to God for bringing her thus far.

Social media celebrates Mercy

Nurudeen Rahman said:

"Go girl.. you deserve it scholar.."

Clinton Nwordu commented:

"Congratulations dear."

Shola Kehinde wrote:

"Congratulations Mercy.."

Jude Prince Onuh said:

"Mercy with the Sauce. This our leggings no be here. Congratulations dear sis. More wins."

