The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has released the results of the state's LGA elections

The ruling APC cleared the poll, winning all the 13 chairmanship seats and the 147 councillorship seats

Declaring the results, NASIEC's chairman, Ayuba Wandei, said the election was credible and was keenly contested by the APC, PDP and others

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates winners of all the 13 chairmanship seats in the northern state.

The Guardian reported that the APC candidates also won all the 147 councillorship seats in the state’s local council elections.

Legit.ng gathers that the chairman of NASIEC, Ayuba Wandei, declared the results at the commission's office in Lafia, on Thursday, October 7.

LGA election credible

While declaring the results, Ayuba said the election was credible, though all the seats were cleared by the ruling party.

He, however, noted the delay in the distribution of election materials in some parts of the state, which could be traced to logistics problems.

According to the NASIEC's boss, the election was keenly contested by seven political parties including the PDP, APC, ADC, LP, NNPP, and ZLP participated in the exercise, Daily Sun reported.

