In the fashion world, the colour purple is seen as a soothing and vibrant colour, and usually symbolizes luxury as well as the expression of femininity in women.

This explains why one can go from 0 to 100 in purple - with the right style and fit of course.

The colour purple symbolizes luxury. Photo credit: @nancyisimeofficial, @yvonnejegede, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Vibrant colours are in vogue this season and the social media space has witnessed loads of celebrities either colour blocking or making interesting fashion statements in bold colours.

The colour purple

Everyone has that one colour that they consider their favourite but not so many people know the symbolic meanings of these colours.

In the past, purple was often a representation of royalty and higher society. It meant sophistication, wealth and luxury.

Today, the purple colour, when worn in clothing, indicates creativity, insight, and love of art. According to experts, people who wear purple are emotional and sensitive.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights ten celebrities who have slayed in purple outfits.

Check them out below:

1. Tiwa Savage

2. Mercy Eke

3. Diane

4. Ini Edo

5. Linda Osifo

6. Funke Akindele

7. Iyabo Ojo

8. Nancy Isime

9. Yvonne Jegede

10. Cee-C

