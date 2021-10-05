Controversial Nigerian socialite, Jaruma, has spoken on the concerns of different tribes in the country

According to her, the Yorubas and Igbos are focused on BBNaija while the northerners are planning on holding power

Jaruma noted that her haters should not be surprised if they later see her appointed as minister of petroleum and finance

Nigerian intimacy therapist, Jaruma, has got internet users buzzing after sharing a controversial post on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the socialite spoke on how northerners in the country keep planning to hold on to power.

Not stopping there, Jaruma said that the Igbos and Yorubas in the country are paying more attention to BBNaija unlike their northern counterparts.

Jaruma has told people not to beat themselves up when she becomes Petroleum minister. Photos: @jaruma_empire.

Source: Instagram

Also in the controversial post, Jaruma said people would want to beat themselves up when they see her get appointed as the minister of petroleum and finance.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The young lady also joked about how another reality show, Gulder Ultimate Search is about to start.

See her post below:

Social media users react

Jaruma’s post led to series of mixed reactions on social media. Read some of their comments below:

Amyskitchenandtreats:

“Even though I'm a lover of reality shows but There's some levels of truth in what she said✌✌, this old cargoes are already working overnight against 2023.”

Bella_hush:

“If stupidity was a person. So our political life should take away our entertainment aspect of life.”

Messienette:

“What a very bankrupt statement to make. Power has brought nothing but poverty and chaos in the north. I expected her to reveal the countless out of school children from the north begging on Lagos street. I guess such lives mean nothing to you.”

Enna__ameh:

“Ignore the Messenger and Focus on the Message. She is Right. .”

Damilolabilly:

“She should go and sit down with her fake bumbum. But she spoke d truth.”

Wattsamos:

“If you don't watch big brother, what would you have done to change Nigeria or those in power? If you like stop all the activities in the world to focus on Nigeria politics nothing would change.”

Interesting.

This show is predictable - Nigerians react as Whitemoney emerges BBNaija winner

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney, has been declared the winner of the reality TV show. The Enugu-born businessman was a finalist, to the excitement of his fans and followers.

After keeping the fans who were gathered in suspense for a bit, the media personality announced Whitemoney as the winner of the show and the crowd erupted in a roar.

While Whitemoney's fans were excited about his win, others had something to say about the show generally. According to many, the show was predictable and boring.

Source: Legit Newspaper