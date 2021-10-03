Big Brother Naija finalitst, Pere was the third housemate to be evicted on the show following Cross and Emmanuel

Perr's eviction did not come as a shock to Nigerians who acknowledged that he has tried seeing as he started as a wild card

Different reactions have followed Pere's exit and people are of the opinion that his friend, Whitemoney will win the N90m

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Pere started the game as a wild card and he literally had to fight for his place in the house.

The actor did not get into the final six easy, he had to fight for a spot by playing a game with Angel before they finally got a chance to stay till the last day.

Pere was the third housemate to leave the BBNaija finale show following Emmanuel and Cross, leaving Whitemoney and Liquorose.

Nigerians react

A lot of people commended Pere for going as far as the final stage and assured him that Whitemoney as his friend, will win the money on their behalf.

oyinda.mola_:

"From wildcard to top 3."

cute_vivylove:

"God of Whitemoney will do it for him. My vote won’t be in vain."

iconictacha:

"Top 3!!!!! Patriots y'all did that sh*it!!!"

finereeny:

"Top 3 no be beans from wildcard to 2nd runner up, na God. I am so proud of my fellow patriots."

micheal.agu:

"The money is white!!"

a_samuelgwise:

"We are proud of you General."

teetolagos:

"Naaaaah, give it to Pere's fanbase. From most hated in the early weeks to the show to TOP 3!!!!! Mo stan kpa."

datblackgirlmagic:

"Top 3, against all odds, Patriots did that."

Pere's mum appreciate fans

The mother of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Pere Egbi sent a powerful message to all the fans of the reality star.

She shared a video via Pere's official Instagram page to appreciate and pray for all his fans who had been supporting and voting since the commencement of the show.

The mother made it known that her son's adventure in Biggie's house turned her into a social media person.

She finally rallied the fans to keep voting as the show entered its final and decisive stage.

