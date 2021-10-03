Rap musician Olamide is no doubt a top mention when it comes to stylish artistes in the entertainment industry

The Woske crooner recently caused a stir on social media after stepping out in a D&G jacket worth over N1 million

Fans and colleagues hailed the indigenous rap star for knowing his onions when it comes to the business of looking good

Nigerian rap musician Olamide doesn’t take a back seat when it comes to entertainers who spend a fortune on fashion accessories.

Although not one to brag about his luxury purchases, the rapper recently got people talking online after flooding his Instagram page with some new photos.

Olamide rocks D&G jacket worth over N1 million. Photo: @olamide

Source: Instagram

Olamide who is currently out of Nigeria stepped out rocking a stylish and attention-grabbing D&G jacket.

Shortly after the rapper flooded his Instagram page with pictures, celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, posted Olamide’s photos on his page while gushing over the jacket.

According to Tunde, the rapper’s jacket costs over N1 million. He wrote:

"Chai so this Olamide’s jacket is over 1,000,000 Naira. Na wa ooo Our Artists dey enjoy ooooo."

Tunde also posted a picture of a vendor who sells the same piece of clothing.

Social media users react

Fans of the rapper had different things to say with some people claiming he also threw the jacket to the audience at a NYC event where he performed.

obaksolo said:

"Baddo worth more ❤️❤️❤️ On God."

itz_messiano said:

"Funny enough na once him fit wear am oo chai."

dannylove229 said:

"See as person carry one plot of land for body God of Money locate my family and I

duudu_.x said:

"Badoo no be small boy na him no just Dey shout."

b_saint_gram said:

"He threw it to the crowd in NYC,badoo na baba normally."

derrick_nnaji said:

"Olamide na big boy wey no dey make noise."

therealcooljohn said:

"I come dey wonder say nah over 1million naira jacket Baddo throw give fans for that show."

