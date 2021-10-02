BBNaija’s Niyi has reacted to a recent task that housemates in the Shine Ya Eyes house were made to partake in

Niyi was deeply moved and touched by Whitemoney’s entry which saw the housemate saying some good things about him

The ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemate also wished Whitemoney well as he noted that their bromance is one ordained from the heavens

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Niyi, has dedicated a sweet and touching note to fellow housemate, Whitemoney.

Earlier on, Big Brother instructed contestants in the Shine Ya Eyes house to name some mannequins after ex-housemates, dress them and give speeches about the former contestant’s person.

BBNaija's Niyi pens sweet note to Whitemoney. Photo: @theniyilawal/@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Well, Whitemoney picked Niyi and he had some nice things to say about the housemate.

Hours after the task had been completed, Niyi took to his Instagram page with a recording as he also wished Whitemoney well in his endeavours.

Niyi noted that the friendship between them is made in heaven and stated that he is looking forward to seeing him win the season.

He wrote:

"I got you for life my brother, I respect you and miss you too. You don’t miss when it comes to describing me and yes this bromance is one made in heaven, can’t wait to celebrate your win with you because the mulla is already white My Gee for life."

See his post below:

Fans react

The touching note from Niyi got fans from Whitemoney's camp heaping accolades on him.

Read comments sighted below:

gofiwasethebe said:

"Thank you for loving our Mazi Niyi."

chyddo said:

"The bromance is pure. Not forced. Even tho you left very early he still remembers everything about you and still continued showing you."

sandra_agupugo said:

"You guys indeed connected spiritually, wow, you are here rooting him while he’s doing same in the house."

iam_omonike said:

"We love you too Niyi whitemoney added to the love I have for you o❤️ thanks for being a good friend both in and outside the house."

ugonmabeauty said:

"The universe is behind you two. I was moved to tears when he chose u (like he knew how much u are rooting for him on the outside)."

