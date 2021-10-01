Nigerian movie producer, Kunle Afolayan is celebrating his birthday in a big way this year as he made major announcements

Kunle announced the official launch of his new office in Lagos and the premiere of his new movie, Swallow

The filmmaker appreciated fans for their support and they have flooded his timeline with congratulatory messages and birthday wishes

Ace Nigerian movie producer, Kunle Afolayan, is having multiple celebrations on the day of his birthday.

Kunle made an announcement that he will be having the official launch of his new office, Kap Hub, at Ikeja, Lagos on his birthday and also premiere his new movie, Swallow on Netflix the next day.

A thankful Kunle Afolayan shared lovely photos of himself on his verified Instagram page to celebrate his birthday and followed it up with captions about the announcements.

According to him:

"I thank you lord for everything. My birthday gift to myself is the birth of @kap_hub and SWALLOW the movie. Official opening is today and swallow launches on Netflix tomorrow."

He finally appreciated his numerous fans and colleagues for the roles they play in his life.

Celebrities reactions

A couple of Kunle Afolayan's celebrity colleagues have sent congratulatory messages to him on his birthday and his latest achievements.

Iamadunniade

"Happy Birthday bruh! God’s Blessings."

Realomosexy:

"Kembelee Happy birthday and Congrats."

Niyola:

"Happy birthday boss."

Mrmacaroni1:

"Ahnahn!!! Opor Baami!!!! Happy birthday!! Love you always."

Ikorodu_bois:

"Happy birthday to you sir!!!"

Iniedo:

"Happy birthday Egbon."

temiotedola:

"it’s a celebration! Happy Birthday Uncle Kunle."

Lindaosifo:

"Happy Birthday sir Kunle. I wish you God’s continuous glory and grace."

Why I don't want to be polygamous like my father, Kunle Afolayan reveals

Prolific Nollywood filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has revealed that his father married 10 women and had 25 children including himself while he was alive.

Kunle Afolayan declared that he wouldn't want to tow the same line as his dad because the polygamous lifestyle distracted him a lot when he was alive.

His father, Ade Love, was also a popular movie maker.

