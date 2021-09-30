A little kid, Raphael, is leading a beautiful life, thanks to Funmi Suleman and her friends who took up the responsibilities of the child's parents

Raphael lost his mum and his dad couldn't take care of him so he was put in an orphanage where Funmi found him

The adorable little boy resumed school on Monday, September 27, and he is on the path to realising his potentials

A little kid identified as Raphael has had his fortunes changed for good after meeting with a Nigerian woman named Funmi Suleman.

The little kid, whose mum passed away, has finally resumed school and he is on the path to realising his potentials.

Funmi Suleman and her friends are shouldering the responsibilities of the kid's parents. Photo credit: Funmi Suleman/LinkedIn

Taking to her LinkedIn page, Funmi said she first met Raphael on August 1, 2019, when she and her friends went to an orphanage for inspection.

In her words:

"I was told his name was Raphael and that he was just brought in because his mom recently passed on and dad couldn’t cope. He was underdeveloped, malnourished, lonely and probably confused but his bright eye spoke volumes to me."

The boy was about two years at the time and Funmi decided to write about the child when she got home from the inspection.

She said:

"I returned home and wrote my heart out about this child. Without a fuss my friends and I agreed to take up his upkeep. We informed the home formally via the late CEO.

"We pooled emergency funds together, got baby food, milk and clothing together. Importantly kwashi pap which we were encouraged to feed him with exclusively for a minimum of 6 months."

Resuming school

The little boy resumed school on Monday, September 27, and adorable photos of him were shared on social media by Funmi.

Funmi described Raphael as a brilliant and happy boy who is full of smiles.

In her words:

"The pictures you see are his growth journey from then till when he resumed school on Monday. He is such a brilliant and happy boy, full of smiles, talks 10 to the dozen, a prayer warrior and as small as he is will lay hands on his siblings in the home and they get better.

"I know he is made for signs and wonders. His journey is a Divine one and I and my friends are blessed to be a part of it."

Expressing gratitude

Funmi expressed gratitude to God for embarking on this assignment with her and her friends. She also prayed for everyone who supported financially for Raphael's upkeep.

In her words:

"Thank You God for seeing us through (so far) this assignment. God bless and prosper everyone who selflessly gave for his upkeep. God sees you and you are rewarded beyond measure."

