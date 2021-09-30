Little Has His Life Transformed after Nigerian Woman Came to His Rescue, Adorable Photos Light Up the Net
- A little kid, Raphael, is leading a beautiful life, thanks to Funmi Suleman and her friends who took up the responsibilities of the child's parents
- Raphael lost his mum and his dad couldn't take care of him so he was put in an orphanage where Funmi found him
- The adorable little boy resumed school on Monday, September 27, and he is on the path to realising his potentials
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A little kid identified as Raphael has had his fortunes changed for good after meeting with a Nigerian woman named Funmi Suleman.
The little kid, whose mum passed away, has finally resumed school and he is on the path to realising his potentials.
Taking to her LinkedIn page, Funmi said she first met Raphael on August 1, 2019, when she and her friends went to an orphanage for inspection.
Son who always asks father if he can join him at work gets opportunity to do so, dad dresses him in photos
In her words:
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
"I was told his name was Raphael and that he was just brought in because his mom recently passed on and dad couldn’t cope. He was underdeveloped, malnourished, lonely and probably confused but his bright eye spoke volumes to me."
The boy was about two years at the time and Funmi decided to write about the child when she got home from the inspection.
She said:
"I returned home and wrote my heart out about this child. Without a fuss my friends and I agreed to take up his upkeep. We informed the home formally via the late CEO.
"We pooled emergency funds together, got baby food, milk and clothing together. Importantly kwashi pap which we were encouraged to feed him with exclusively for a minimum of 6 months."
It took four miscarriages before you came: BBNaija's Gifty finally reveals son's identity as he clocks 1
Resuming school
The little boy resumed school on Monday, September 27, and adorable photos of him were shared on social media by Funmi.
Funmi described Raphael as a brilliant and happy boy who is full of smiles.
In her words:
"The pictures you see are his growth journey from then till when he resumed school on Monday. He is such a brilliant and happy boy, full of smiles, talks 10 to the dozen, a prayer warrior and as small as he is will lay hands on his siblings in the home and they get better.
"I know he is made for signs and wonders. His journey is a Divine one and I and my friends are blessed to be a part of it."
Expressing gratitude
Funmi expressed gratitude to God for embarking on this assignment with her and her friends. She also prayed for everyone who supported financially for Raphael's upkeep.
Man hits the street with placard to sell his kidney so younger brother can attend university, many react
In her words:
"Thank You God for seeing us through (so far) this assignment. God bless and prosper everyone who selflessly gave for his upkeep. God sees you and you are rewarded beyond measure."
Nigerian man shocked as his son didn't cry on 1st day in school
Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @odenibo shared a heartwarming video of his son's first day in school on the social media platform and expressed shock that instead of crying, the little boy was happy to resume school.
The boy, who wore a shirt and knicker with a long tie, danced to a song that welcomed him into the premises as his father watched in amazement.
Captioning the video, @odenibo wrote:
"Day 1 of school. Pikin no wan cry."
Source: Legit