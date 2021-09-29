The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has reacted to the ongoing fuel crisis in the United Kingdom

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has shared its thoughts on the United Kingdom who is currently enmeshed in fuel shortages.

The group in a statement issued by MURIC director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said this is an opportunity for Nigerians to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the country under Buhari-led administration has registered near zero fuel queues in six years.

In reaction to the fuel crisis, Akintola explained that since Buhari took over Nigerians have not had to sleep at petrol stations for three or more days.

While recalling the long queues, the MURIC director stated that Nigerians must appreciate this administration particularly with regards to the absence of fuel queues if the people want to be sincere.

He said:

“The implication of the above pieces of evidence is that Buhari was the leader who found solution to the problem of fuel scarcity that plagued Nigeria for decades and proved elusive under three Nigerian presidents.

“At the risk of being labelled as sycophants, we place the facts before honest Nigerians. We reiterate that posterity will remember Buhari as the Father of Modern Nigeria.”

