The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has declared that the defection of the former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, is a good development

Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC’s director and founder, made this known in a statement he personally signed

According to him, FFK's change of heart should be seen from a positive angle, especially by those who have the well-being of Nigeria at heart

Lagos - An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has reacted over the defection of the former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vanguard reports that the group said Nigerians stand to gain more following Fani-Kayode’s defection to the APC.

The MURIC has reacted to Femi Fani-Kayode’s defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Credit: Femi Adesina.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the MURIC’s director and founder, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said in a statement that “although a tornado of criticism has greeted FFK’s action", his defection would foster unity in the country.

PM News also reports that MURIC, however, said it would not join those who looked at the issue from one angle only, adding that it would reflect deep and far to enable it to see the precious treasure hidden behind the hard stones.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement read:

“Fani-Kayode is a man who has brazenly supported secessionists, irredentists and separatists. Nigeria drifted to the precipice of war and destruction as a result of the agitations of the groups supported by him, today, FFK in his new camp is most likely to promote a united Nigeria.

“His son, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, has today replicated the same handshake across the Niger. FFK’s change of heart should be seen from a positive angle, particularly by those who mean well for Nigeria."

MURIC also praised Buhari for his patience and fatherly dispensation towards his critics.

Prominent APC chieftain reveals why Jonathan wants to dump PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a chieftain of the ruling of APC, Salihu Moh Lukman, revealed why speculations rise over the alleged plan by former president Goodluck Jonathan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was reported that Lukman said the PDP's failure to recognise and appreciate Jonathan has been cited as a reason for his speculated plan to dump the opposition party for the APC.

He described Jonathan’s possible defection to the APC as a big gamble, saying that the ex-president can serve well in the capacity of a member of yet to be constituted APC Board of Trustees (BoT).

Source: Legit