Owners of luxury brand, Dolce & Gabbna, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, presented their latest Alta Moda collection in a venue that has, until now, never hosted a fashion show: St Mark’s Square in Venice.

Several stars graced the event. Photo credit: @amberalert123blog

Source: Instagram

According to Vogue's Luke Leich, the collection displayed were clothes—and a show—that both restored your faith in fashion and revived the joy of coming together to watch it unfold.

Among those in the audience at the colourful night of bliss were several top Hollywood celebrities who showed up in various exquisitely designed outfits by Dolce & Gabanna.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles a list of celebrities in their stunning looks.

Check out nine looks below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

1. Ciara in this metallic burnt orange dress

2. Jennifer Hudson in a gold ballgown dress

3. Jennifer Lopez in this caped outfit

4. Dojacat in flowery ballgown

5. Heidi Klum in a see-through dress

6. Saweetie in this silver and black ensemble

7. Dame Helen Mirren in this glorious look

8. Normani in a beautiful work of art

9. Kris Jenner in a lovely black dress

Iris Apfel at 100

It isn't every day you see a top fashion icon clocking 100 years of age in style, and this is something Iris Apfel has done so effortlessly.

The American businesswoman and interior designer became a centenarian on August 29, 2021, and she took to her Instagram page to celebrate in classic Iris style.

Apfel whose signature look comprises of her round-framed glasses and loads of beaded accessories, posed in a black polka dot dress surrounded by several silver-coloured balloons and three colourful '100' number balloons above her head.

Funke Akindele at 44

August 24, 2021, marked the 44th birthday of Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele Bello and as always, she came through with the fashion goals.

If there is anything asides from filmmaking that the Jenifa star is good at, it is unarguably her ability to impress with her sense of style.

The actress' taste in fashion has been consistent over the years and only seems to be getting better with every passing moment.

In this article, Legit.ng focuses on some of her pre-birthday/birthday looks that are definitely giving everything they intended!

Source: Legit