R Kelly has been found guilty on multiple charges including racketeering and human trafficking

The American singer will face sentencing on May 4, where he will potentially be sent to prison for decades

R Kelly's accusers provided dozens of hours of graphic testimony about his violent crimes both physically and sexually

Popular American musician, R Kelly has been found guilty of racketeering in his case that accused him of being involved in sex trafficking.

The R&B singer was accused of using his fame to lure young girls and women close to him and subsequently abused them physically and sexually.

The singer was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2019.

According to News24, the prosecutors portrayed Kelly as a violent predator who preyed on women for approximately 25 years.

BBC reported that Kelly is scheduled to face sentencing on May 4, 2022, will potentially spend decades behind bars.

When he was found guilty, Kelly said very little and his lawyer revealed that he was "shocked" at the verdict.

His accusers provided hours of graphic testimony of his crimes that included transporting people across state lines.

Eleven accusers, nine women and two men, took the stand over the searing six-week trial to describe sexual humiliation and violence at his hands.

R Kelly looking to sell entire publishing catalogue for below market value

In related news, R Kelly is broke and is reportedly struggling to make ends meet. The musician, who was once a world superstar, was willing to sell his entire music catalogue at a cheap price just to get money while he was in prison.

It was reported that earlier that month, the singer's lawyer Devereaux Cannick told the court that Kelly's funds had "depleted" when he was making a request for free trial transcripts for his client.

Complex reported that the ongoing criminal cases and civil battles against the disgraced musician left him low on cash.

The publication also reported that the value of his music catalogue had taken a huge knock as many people joined the #MuteRKelly campaign and stopped listening to his music. The singer’s own record label, Sony Music, has also cut ties with him.

