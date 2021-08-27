Broke US singer R Kelly is reportedly looking to sell his entire music catalogue for below market value

The musician, who is currently in jail, is apparently struggling to make ends meet as the criminal cases and civil battles he is facing have left him cash strapped

The singer's record label, Sony Music, wants nothing to do with him and not many business people are willing to risk their money on his music

Top musician R Kelly is broke and is reportedly struggling to make ends meet. The veteran music star, who was once a world superstar, is even willing to sell his entire music catalogue at a cheap price just to get money while he is in prison.

It has been reported that earlier this month, the US singer's lawyer Devereaux Cannick told the court that Kelly's funds had "depleted" when he was making a request for free trial transcripts for his client.

Broke R Kelly is looking to sell his entire publishing catalogue for below market value.

Complex reports that the ongoing criminal cases and civil battles against the disgraced musician leave him low on cash.

The publication also reports that the value of his music catalogue has taken a huge knock as many people have joined the #MuteRKelly campaign and stopped listening to his music. The singer’s own record label, Sony Music, has also cut ties with him.

