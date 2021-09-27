Popular Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy has engaged her fans in a question and answer session on her Instagram story

The movie star mentioned the qualities she wants in a man and stressed that her future husband needs not be famous

Her fans asked her numerous other personal questions and she gave them answers based on their requests

Popular Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy had an intimate chat session with her numerous fans on her verified Instagram page.

The movie star implored her fans to ask her any question and they churned out numerous possers at her.

Iheme Nancy reveals what she wants in a man. Credit: @Ihemenancy

Source: Instagram

In one of the questions, a fan asked if she can a man that is not famous and rich, she replied that:

"If you are not famous it's okay... but you have to be rich to take care of me and our unborn children."

Another fan asked the kind of man she wanted, she replied that:

"A blessed man in everything."

Fans engaged her in numerous other questions and she answered them accordingly while having fun in an interactive session with them.

See the post below:

Fans reaction to his choice of man

Alexander_nnodim:

"Her decision, don’t judge her, if e pain you get rich and marry rich."

Zayxon_tech:

"Why do poor men get angry when women won't date or marry them? As a man I don't even want to date anyone without having myself financially buoyant . My mates would be buying their partners cars on their birthday and I would be posting to my status "a queen was born today" you sef reason am e no make sense."

Nsplounge1:

"I can’t marry a poor woman."

Official_riken_francis:

She's not poor nau, so what is the problem with her wanting a rice husband?

