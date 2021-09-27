Popular Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana recently shared photos of himself with Regina Daniels and her cute son, Munir on a plane

The billionaire seemed to have run into the billionaire wife and son on the trip and he took photos with them

Obi Cubana also hinted in his caption that he would be attending a show where Nigerian superstar, DJ Spinall would be performing

Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana rose to celebrity status in Nigeria after he threw a lavish carnival-like burial for his late mum in Oba, Anambra state.

In a recent post on Instagram, the businessman presumably ran into popular actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels and her son, Munir on a plane to London.

Obi Cubana, Regina Daniels and her son Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana shared moments with the little boy and took adorable photos which he posted for fans to see.

He also took photos with the actress and made a video with some of his associates he was on the trip with.

The businessman captioned the post with words of affirmation of his belief in God.

"I believe in God! I believe that WHAT GOD CANNOT DO DOES NOT EXIST! Yeah, read again! Happy Sunday fam. 02 Arena with @spinall tonight."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Fans of the billionaire took to the comment section to gush over the lovely photos as well as agree with his statement.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

poco_lee:

"Chairman always on the move."

kellzdaboss:

"What God cannot do does not exist."

ogbonneesther:

"So cute."

tola.jenny.52:

"Where una dey see dis money and freshness?"

kpfarmsltd:

"I tap into this luxurious goodness, God please."

lifeoforia____:

"Omoh Regina pikin fine!!"

wisdomcounsellin:

"Living the dream!!"

Obi Cubana buys wife 2021 Mercedes

The popular Nigerian businessman keeps proving daily that he is on his own lane with the way he spends money.

In a post sighted on Instagram, Obi Cubana gifted his wife one of the most expensive cars in the market, a 2021 Mercedes GLE 53.

The car is reportedly worth a lot of millions, the video was shared on a story by an acquaintance of Obi and his wife who dined with them in their luxurious mansion.

