Popular Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi, was recently involved in a road accident in Saapade, Ogun state

A video from an eyewitness has surfaced on social media which captured the scene of the accident and a dazed Oritsefemi

The singer also took to his Instagram page to share photos and videos from the accident scene which left his car totaled

Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele who is better known by his first name is all shades of grateful following a ghastly road accident that left him with a few scratches.

According to a video shared on Instablog which was produced by an eyewitness, the singer had the accident in Saapade, Ogun state and reports say that the car somersaulted before it finally crashed.

The singer shared photos from the scene which shows the wrecked state of his car.

"Thank you almighty. God you are wonderful," the singer wrote in some of the photos.

He also shared a video of himself at a hospital receiving medical attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See some photos below:

The singer expressed gratitude to God. Photo credit: @oritsefemi

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing Sunday reacts to death of her mum

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally reacted to the death of her beloved mother, Gloria Obasi Sunday who died just five days before her birthday.

The bereaved actress was full of praises for her late mother who died not too long after complaining of stomach ache.

She posted an epistle to eulogize her mother on her verified Instagram page and maintained that she could have begged the world for help if money was what was needed to save her dear mom.

Actress Sikiratu Sindodo loses mother

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress, Tayo Odueke popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo lost her mother just a few weeks after her birthday.

She posted an epistle about her late mother who she claimed they saw just two days before she passed on.

The actress called on Almighty Allah to forgive her shortcomings as fans and colleagues trooped to her comment section to send their condolences.

In a different portion of her tribute, the film star disclosed that she still saw her mum two days ago before her passing.

Source: Legit