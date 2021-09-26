Despite the challenge of funding these higher institutions in Nigeria, the 9th National Assembly has 126 bills seeking the establishment of universities.

There are also 140 bills for the establishment of specialised colleges and 27 for the establishment of polytechnics. In most of the cases, the lawmakers that proposed the establishment of the institutions want them cited in their constituencies.

Report claims that Nigerian lawmakers want 200 new universities, colleges, polytechnics. Photo: Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Twitter

The lawmakers apparently see the performance of their primary responsibility of lawmaking as not sufficient achievement to present to their constituents for re-election, which explains why they focus on physical projects or handouts.

Over the years, zonal intervention projects (ZIPs) serve as the physical projects. However, there has been a shift towards the establishment of tertiary institutions.

Four new universities approved by Buhari

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced the approval for the establishment of four new universities to address the shortfall in technology, medicine and nutrition in Nigeria.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Sonny Echono, disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, June 21.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N18 billion for the establishment of the four specialised universities.

ASUU threatens to embark on fresh strike

In another report, lecturers in public universities across the country are threatening to embark on a fresh industrial action.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) issued the threat when it accused Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, of refusing to pay the salaries and remittance of over 1000 staff for 13 months.

Lazarus Maigoro, the ASUU chairman, University of Jos, issued the threat in a press statement made available to journalists in Jos, the capital of Plateau state.

We'll provide facilities for new Delta varsities to take-off, says Okowa

Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, April 6 said major facilities needed for the full take-off of the three newly-established universities in the state would be provided within the limit of available resources.

Okowa disclosed this while inspecting ongoing projects at the new Dennis Osadebe University, Asaba, the state capital.

The governor promised that he would do everything humanly possible in the remaining two years of his administration for the universities to operate all approved courses by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Source: Legit.ng