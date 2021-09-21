Popular Nigerian dancer, Kafayat ‘Kaffy’ Shafau-Ameh has suffered a great loss following the death of her father

The celebrity dancer took to social media to share the sorrowful news as she mourned her dad’s demise

Numerous fans and industry colleagues of the dancer trooped to her page to share their condolence messages

Top Nigerian celebrity dancer, Kaffy Shafau Ameh’s family has suffered a great blow after the death of her father.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the popular dancer shared the sad news with her numerous fans.

Kaffy dropped a simple message after posting the photo of a lone candle.

Dancer Kaffy loses father.



She simply wrote:

“ #RIP DAD.”



Fans and colleagues sympathise with Kaffy

Soon after the celebrated dancer shared the sad news of her father’s demise with fans, friends and colleagues trooped to her comment section to wish her well.

A number of them also dropped their condolence messages. Read some of their comments below:

Lauraikeji:

“Sorry Kaffy, accept my condolences ❤️.”

Iamnenejohnson:

“Soooooo sorry, may the Lord strengthen you and your loved ones.... ❤️.”

Sharonooja:

“So so sorry❤️❤️❤️ may God strengthen you ❤️.”

Chuey.chu:

“My condolences Kaffy. Praying for strength for you and yours ❤️.”

Paditaagu:

“May his soul rest in perfect peace .”

So sad.

Kaffy loses mother

The news of Kaffy’s father’s demise is coming over a year after the popular dancer lost her mother.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the celebrity dancer took to Instagram to share the sad news of her passing on May 25, 2020. According to her post, her mother was 82.

The heartbroken mother of two shared an old video of her mum dancing and wrote: “Mama has gone to Rest! #82”

She also shared another video of both of them at a gym with her showing her mum how to do some dance steps.

Kaffy spent the early part of her childhood in London. Her family moved back to Nigeria and her parents separated when she was 12 years old.

Kaffy’s mother became a single parent struggling to care for Kaffy and her siblings. Her personal struggles led the singer to seek empowerment through fitness training and sports at the National Stadium in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng