The legal battle between the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho continues

The lawyer representing Igboho, Yomi Aliyu has responded to the federal government plans on filing fresh charges against the activist

Aliyu however expressed deep confidence of what the outcome of the case would be moving forward

A report by The Punch indicates that Yomi Aliyyu (SAN), a counsel to Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, has reacted to the federal government’s plan to appeal a judgement against his client.

Aliyu who wondered why FG is appealing the case against the activist, said he is very confident of the outcome of the judgement.

The lawyer took to his social media page to question the recent move by FG.

Sunday Igboho's lawyer has reacted to the federal government's plan to file fresh charges. Photo credit: Sunday Igboho, Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Aliyu who is hopeful, stated that his client will not be harassed, molested or killed by the Nigerian government, a report by Sahara Reporters also indicate.

He posted:

“#SundayIgbohosRights: Hon AGF, Malam Malami SAN, finally agreed that he would abide by the judgment of Ibadan High Court pending the time he will either apply to set the judgment aside or file a new application(?) or file a fresh charge or appeal the judgement! Meaning our client, CHIEF SUNDAY ADEYEMO A.K.A IGBOHO OOSA, will not be harassed, molested or even killed until the Federal Government makes up his mind on what it will do!

“However, one wonders what fresh application or charge MLBS Malami SAN, is referring to! We wish him safe trip back to Nigeria from New York where a foreign journalist confronted him with the N20 billion judgment we got against DSS and himself.”

Nigerian court orders DSS to pay N20 billion to Sunday Igboho, declares reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a report by The Nation indicates that the Oyo state high court asked the Department of State Security (DSS) to pay N20 billion to Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho for unlawfully invading his Ibadan residence.

Recall a joint team of Nigeria’s secret police raided Igboho's residence in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state back in July.

Justice Ladiran Akintola who gave the ruling on Friday, September 17, awarded the sum as damages against the secret police in the suit filed by Igboho, Vanguard added.

Don’t hold any protest in my name now, Sunday Igboho warns supporters

Earlier, Igboho had advised his supporters against staging demonstrations in his name “for the time being.”

The 48-year-old agitator is currently at Prison Civile de Cotonou — Cotonou Civil Prison.

Legit.ng gathered that Igboho's counsel, Yomi Aliyu, claimed in a statement on Thursday, September 16, that Igboho also asked his supporters to ignore any message to the contrary.

